Black Ops Cold War bug resets zombies camo progress following update

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastery camos are highly sought after in most Call of Duty titles. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombies introduced its own set of mastery camos. In this mode, you can earn gold, plague diamond, and dark aether by completing camo challenges. After a long wait, Raven Software finally released the camos in Warzone, allowing you to show off your hard work in battle royale matches. However, a bug is removing zombies camo progress for some Black Ops Cold War players.

