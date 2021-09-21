CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Like All Of Us, Hates New NFL Taunting Rules

By Logan Mullen
 9 days ago
Nobody like the NFL’s new taunting rules — including one of the league’s least outspoken star players. The NFL is cracking down on taunting this year, which at times has led to some downright preposterous flags for players. It’s particularly dicey since multiple taunting calls in one game results in an ejection, so players are on thin ice once they get called for it at once. That wouldn’t be as big of a deal if players actually knew what would constitute as taunting.

