Pokemon Unite Update Brings New Battle Pass, In-Game Events, New Held Items

With the mobile release of Pokemon Unite on the horizon, a host of new features, items, and mechanics have been teased to celebrate the release. A recent tweet from the official Twitter page outlined the new updates coming with the mobile version, including new sets of gear for both Pokemon and players, the addition of Sylveon and Mamomswine as new fighters, cross-play between the mobile and console versions, and much more. Cross-platform play can be enabled by simply linking the Nintendo or Pokemon Trainer Club account used for the Switch version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO