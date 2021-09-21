CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Unite Update Brings New Battle Pass, In-Game Events, New Held Items

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming update to Pokemon Unite will add several new features, including cross-platform play, in-game events, and new held items. Pokemon Unite will release a new balance patch later this week to coincide with the game's release on mobile devices. Tencent revealed that this update will include several new features to the game that will allow for increased strategies and new ways to enjoy the game. Along with confirmation that both versions of Pokemon Unite will support full cross-platform game, the new update will also add some limited Spectator Mode features.

