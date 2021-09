Greg Schiano is quickly turning around the Rutgers football program. Would the same thing have happened had he ended up at Tennessee?. In late 2017, the Vols were seeking a new head coach after firing Butch Jones, and there were numerous reports linking them to Schiano, who seemed to be nearing a deal. Then, Tennessee fans reacted in a negative way because of his former ties to Penn State sexual abuse case.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO