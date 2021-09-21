Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Bosses hub page of the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Here, we will list all of the bosses you'll encounter while playing through Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Be sure to click the links below to be taken to a detailed guide that provides a step-by-step walkthrough for defeating each boss, along with several tips and tricks that will help you stay alive for as long as possible!

geekculture.co

Geek Review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

When things look good, it can mask some of the deficiencies that can slip beneath the surface. Yet, when you are required to spend a significant amount of time with something, those cracks will appear regardless. Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to have found itself falling into this category, with the studio’s debut effort providing a visual feast for the eyes, even as it stumbles somewhat around gameplay and storytelling.
