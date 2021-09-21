CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wood Knight

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wood Knight is easy to hit but easy to die from as well. That’s because it hits incredibly hard. It will likely begin the fight against you by actually throwing its giant wood club horizontally at you. This will do a ton of damage and it will knock you...

TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Night in the Woods’, ‘Galactigun’, ‘Knight’s Edge’, ‘The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia’, ‘MechCube: Dark Stories’, ‘Valor Legends: Eternity’, ‘8 Bit Fighters VS’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 5: The Knight and the Princess

This page is part of IGN's Eastward walkthrough and details everything you need to know about Chapter 5: The Knight and the Princess, including the Lowtown Dungeon, the Lowtown Boss Fight, and more. You find yourself back in the Dig Site. Head to the bottom left room to find a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

King of Fighters XV - K' Trailer

Check out the trailer for The King of Fighters XV for a look at the character, K', in action. The King of Fighters XV launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, on February 17, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Die by the Blade - Kwalee Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming game, Die by the Blade. Where each bloodthirsty strike of the Katana can make a deadly difference, Die by the Blade fuses merciless one-hit-kill fighting action across stunning Cyberpunk and Japanese era blended aesthetics. Die by the Blade is coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
#The Wood#Flowers#Dodge
IGN

Astria Ascending - Launch Trailer

Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice, and new beginnings. Embark on an adventure when the game arrives on September 30 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Sound Mind - Launch Trailer

Get ready to uncover the truth behind what happened to the town of Milton Haven in the first-person psychological horror game, In Sound Mind, available now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Watch the unsettling launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crossover Announced

Garena has announced the first-ever movie crossover for Free Fire with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The crossover event will kick off on October 16 and it promises a lot of chaos. The Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossover will bring Embrace the Chaos in-game event as...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last Friend - Release Trailer

Watch the thrilling launch trailer for The Last Friend, the game that is a mix of action brawler and tower defense. Prepare to make the journey, along with canine friends, when The Last Friend launches on PC on September 30. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Children of Morta: Ancient Spirits - Date Announcement Teaser Trailer

Take a peek at what is coming in the upcoming Ancient Spirits DLC for Children of Morta, including a new playable character and more. Children of Morta's Ancient Spirits DLC is coming to all platforms the game has been released on, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Learn more about the Ancient Spirits DLC when the full reveal arrives on October 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Has a Series of Eerie Artwork on His Instagram

Besides his enthusiasm for nature, one of the few facts the public knows about Brian Laundrie is that he’s an artist. However, he’s not painting any of the landscapes he visits or even a bowl of fruit. Instead, he prefers to draw more dark and twisted scenes involving gore and death. It has caught the attention of internet sleuths who believe that these drawings point to a more violent side of Laundrie. The artist share3d many of his creations on his Instagram, where users have begun to dissect each work and determine it has any significance to the case.
VISUAL ART
IGN

Twisted Metal Revival Reportedly Under Development By Destruction AllStars Studio

Sony has reportedly trusted the developers of PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars with the rumored Twisted Metal revival. VGC reports that Lucid, the UK-based creators of Destruction AllStars, are working on the first new Twisted Metal installment in over a decade. Rumors of a Twisted Metal game surfaced earlier this month, when GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb said he had heard that a revival was in the works, but that it could be a long ways off. The television show the game is reportedly tied to will star Anthony Mackie as John Doe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Evo Showcase 2021 Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Evo 2021's return to Las Vegas has been canceled due to rising concerns surrounding the Delta Variant of COVID-19. In a tweet, Evo's organizer said they will continue to work on bringing back big, live events. The statement said, in part, "The players invited to participate in the Evo 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox TGS 2021 Livestream

Watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Live Stream here! JUMP IN and join Xbox as they bring the joy and community of our gaming ecosystem to the world. Continuing from last year, Xbox has decided to participate in the Tokyo Game Show again this year, and from 2am PT on September 30, Japan time, we will deliver a virtual stream that can be enjoyed by gamers based in Japan and Asia. ..Through this "Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Live Stream" session, we look forward to celebrating the world where people are connected by games, and the joy of games and the sense of unity of the community! Event begins at 2am PST // 7pm AEST // 10am BST.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Layers of Fear Project Teased With New Unreal Engine 5 Teaser

Bloober team sent IGN a very cryptic teaser for a new Layers of Fear project, saying only that it's based in Unreal Engine 5. The short teaser, which you can watch below, makes it clear that the crazy painter we all know and love is still around. “Layers of Fear...
VIDEO GAMES

