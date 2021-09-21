CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Corrupted Taro

 9 days ago

Let's get this out of the way: Corrupt Taro is far and away the hardest boss in the game thus far. Taro hits hard, they're extremely quick, and they have a lot of health. Fortunately, you have us. Before starting this match, we highly recommend the Focus upgrade, which allows...

IGN

Taro's Love - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Love quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:20 - Rot #19 06:15 - Rot Hat (Fox) 07:45 - Cutscene (Introduction the the Forgotten Forest Shrines) 11:10 - Rot Hat (Sibling's Mask) 16:25 - Cutscene (Taro Memory) 17:35 - Fishing Shrine Puzzle Solution 18:50 - Rot #20 19:55 - Rot Hat (Deer) 22:55 - Meditation Spot #2 & Rot #21 29:07 - Rot #22 30:55 - Sprout Captain Boss Fight 32:10 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Food Offering Relic) & Rot #22 - #25 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
IGN

Taro's Fear - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Fear quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Bow Tutorial 01:27 - Bow Training #1 02:30 - Rot #15 02:57 - Bow Training #2 03:50 - Bow Training #3 & Rot Hat (Whirly Bird) 06:10 - Bow Training #4 & Rot Hat (Rusu's Mask) 07:45 - Flower Shrine #2 10:25 - Meditation Spot #1 12:15 - Wood Knight Boss Fight 13:50 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Knife Relic) & Rot #16 - #18 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
IGN

Taro's Regret - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Regret quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 01:05 - Cursed Chest #3 02:50 - Mage Boss Fight 04:01 - Cutscene (Introduction to the Lantern Cave) 04:35 - Rot #26 06:05 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 07:30 - Meditation Spot #3 10:30 - Shrine Guardian Boss Fight 13:20 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Lantern Relic) & Rot #27 - #29 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
Help Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:50 - Rot #10 03:35 - Spirit Mail #1 & Delivery 05:55 - Rot #11 06:10 - Rot Hat (Yellow Mushroom) 13:20 - Rot #12 14:30 - Rot Hat (Bow) 15:45 - Cutscene (See Taro's Memory) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
Vileplume vs. Bellossom in Pokemon GO: Which is Better?

Continuing our Pokemon GO comparison series: today, we'll be going over the choice between Gloom's evolutions Vileplume and Bellossom. Who would've thought that catching that Oddish in your local park could lead to such a difficult choice? Grass-type and poison-type Oddish (#043) evolves into Gloom (#044) using 25 candies. From there, trainers are given the choice to evolve that Gloom into a Vileplume (#045) using 100 candies or Bellossom (#182) with those candies and a Sun Stone.
This part of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide includes how to find all Rot in the Taro's Tree. Scroll to see all Rot locations in the Taro's Tree in Kena, or use our interactive map!. Rot 1. There's a Rot to be had just outside of The Village and...
What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you'll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
Amazon's New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
Lemnis Gate, a new strategy FPS, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. What makes Lemnis Gate unique is that it takes place inside of a time loop. Anything players do within the loop will repeat each round. Developer Ratloop Canada has...
Watch the trailer for Craftopia, a multiplayer survival action game from Pocketpair. Here's a look at Craftopia's beautiful world, which features farming, hunting, building, and hack-and-slash combat. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
Things To Do In the First 10 Levels

That said, New World can be an exceptionally easy game to learn if you follow a few simple steps to get used to it. Here, we've laid out everything a brand new player should learn in their first 10 levels. Things To Do In the First 10 Levels of New...
Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice, and new beginnings. Embark on an adventure when the game arrives on September 30 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass.
Sony has reportedly trusted the developers of PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars with the rumored Twisted Metal revival. VGC reports that Lucid, the UK-based creators of Destruction AllStars, are working on the first new Twisted Metal installment in over a decade. Rumors of a Twisted Metal game surfaced earlier this month, when GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb said he had heard that a revival was in the works, but that it could be a long ways off. The television show the game is reportedly tied to will star Anthony Mackie as John Doe.
Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise for PC (via Steam) will be released on January 12, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the Steam version of the game boasts a number of updates to the original Switch version: 4K resolution support, high-res textures, high framerates (although specific rates weren't announced), optimised keyboard and mouse controls, voice chat, and ultrawide display support.
Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Capcom knows you love to hunt monsters so the company brought almost nothing but Monster Hunter news to Tokyo Game Show 2021. In a video presentation, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose outlined a few upcoming additions coming to the game, and then offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the four-year development process.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming game, Die by the Blade. Where each bloodthirsty strike of the Katana can make a deadly difference, Die by the Blade fuses merciless one-hit-kill fighting action across stunning Cyberpunk and Japanese era blended aesthetics. Die by the Blade is coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
