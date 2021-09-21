CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Cohen's ex says his baby news was like a dagger and hasn't seen Kristina post Strictly

By Jasmine Allday
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

Ben Cohen's marriage to ex Abby broke up soon after he starred on Strictly Come Dancing.

And the rugby player later went on to form a relationship with his dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff, leaving Abby absolutely devastated by the turn of events.

Opening up about the end of their marriage and Ben's baby news with Kristina, she says that at the time she "couldn’t imagine ever getting through this hell" but she is grateful she did in the end.

"It took a few years to find any clarity, with peaks and troughs along the way," she explained to OK! magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPSC7_0c38YTKv00
Ben was married to Abby and they share twins Harriette and Isabelle together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzhSE_0c38YTKv00
He later split from Abby and started dating Kristina Rihanoff

"I lost my best friend suddenly, as well as my beloved dog and horse. In 2016, there was the announcement that Ben was to become a father again, which felt like a dagger.

"I couldn’t imagine ever getting through this hell – but I did. And if I can, anyone can."

Abby hasn't seen Kristina since the show but she praised Ben's parenting skills to their twins - Harriette and Isabelle.

She added: "Ben and Kristina live in my home town but I haven’t seen her since the show.

"Yet he’s always remained a dedicated father. When we hand over the kids I sometimes see a little of the old Ben and it makes me feel sad. But I breathe deeply and get on with my day. That was my old life, now I have something new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnVZ5_0c38YTKv00
Ben and Kristina met on Strictly Come Dancing

Despite everything that happened, Abby hopes Ben is happy in his new relationship, as she revealed she, too, has moved on from their marriage and is focusing on herself and her career.

Abby previously admitted she wasn't "healed" from the split, and said it was "poisonous" that she spent four years crying over the loss of her marriage.

"I'm not healed, I'll never get over it but you just have to, I spent four years moping around crying - it's poisonous," she explained to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IH06D_0c38YTKv00
Abby has since moved on with boyfriend David

"I spent a fortune on psychics because I wanted an answer but you won't find one and you're always asking 'why', it's the worst feeling."

Abby feels like she'll never get over what happened to her but she's learned to "cope" with it slowly.

"I look back to when it first happened to me. I can't even mentally go there, I will never get over what happened, but I've learnt to cope with it and I've developed strategies that have helped me to try to mend myself."

