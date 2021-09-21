CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased Demand Compels West Chester-Based CTDI to Invest $19.7 Million in New Site in Indiana

 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RSSH_0c38YG6i00
River Ridge Commerce Center in Jefferson, Ind.Image via River Ridge Commerce Center.

West Chester-based Communications Test Design Inc. (CTDI) plans to open a new location in Jeffersonville, Ind. The expansion will add up to 1,000 full-time employees over the next five years, writes Jason Thomas for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The expansion is a $19.7 million investment by the full-service global engineering, repair, and logistics company in the River Ridge Commerce Center. It will spend approximately $4.6 million on building improvements, while investing $15.1 million in new machinery and equipment.

The new space will provide CTDI with 702,800 square feet to accommodate its rapid growth.

“We’re very excited to establish a presence in southern Indiana,” said Toby Booker, general manager of real estate for CTDI. “This new facility in River Ridge Commerce Center will provide the additional capacity to meet our increased demand.”

The firm provides solutions for the rapidly expanding communications, mobility, and consumer devices service industries. Thanks to its job creation plans, it will receive up to $11.8 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“It’s an exciting day for Indiana as CTDI commits to growing here and providing up to 1,000 jobs,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for IEDC.

Read more about Communications Test Design Inc. in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

