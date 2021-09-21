CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay police officer's discipline upheld

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A state appeals court ruled in Green Bay’s favor Tuesday in an appeal of the discipline of a police officer. The Green Bay Professional Police Association and Andrew Weiss appealed a court’s decision upholding an arbitration award. The arbitrator concluded that Weiss violated various Green Bay Police Department policies by accessing information contained in confidential Department files without authorization and by leaking that information to third parties outside of the Department. The arbitrator therefore determined that the Department had cause to remove Weiss from his position as detective and assign him to the patrol division -- which resulted in Weiss’s loss of an $80 monthly stipend.

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy