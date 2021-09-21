Green Bay police officer's discipline upheld

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A state appeals court ruled in Green Bay’s favor Tuesday in an appeal of the discipline of a police officer. The Green Bay Professional Police Association and Andrew Weiss appealed a court’s decision upholding an arbitration award. The arbitrator concluded that Weiss violated various Green Bay Police Department policies by accessing information contained in confidential Department files without authorization and by leaking that information to third parties outside of the Department. The arbitrator therefore determined that the Department had cause to remove Weiss from his position as detective and assign him to the patrol division -- which resulted in Weiss’s loss of an $80 monthly stipend.