CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police use drones to search for Petito boyfriend in ‘gator and snake-infested’ Florida swamp

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta4Rm_0c38Y5Ty00

Gabby Petito investigation: 911 call reveals Brian Laundrie seen hitting, 'slapping' her before disappearance

Law enforcement agencies are using drones and all-terrain vehicles to search a “vast and unforgiving” nature reserve near the Florida home of Brian Laundrie.

Officers from several police departments were joined by the FBI and specialist dog units as they hunted for Mr Laundrie, who told his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County a week ago and hasn’t been seen since.

The search operation resumed early on Tuesday after a multi-agency manhunt over the weekend failed to turn up any trace of Mr Laundrie.

“A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25,000-acre reserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.

Large parts of the reserve are under water, and packed with dangerous wildlife, Mr Taylor added.

“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas.

“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”

Mr Taylor posted several videos of the search to Twitter, showing the vast expanse of the reserve and its challenging terrain.

Mr Laundrie left his family home last Tuesday, telling his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve, and hasn’t been seen since.

He was reported missing on Friday after police went to his house to speak to his parents.

His Ford Mustang car was found parked near the reserve was later driven back to his parents home, before being seized by police.

FBI agents and North Port Police executed a search warrant on the Laundrie family home on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZk67_0c38Y5Ty00
Investigators are resuming their search for Brian Laundrie (Instagram)

The 23-year-old was last week named a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito during a cross-country ‘van-life’ tour.

Remains believed to belong to Ms Petito were found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday. An autopsy is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

The search will be conducted by several law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department and K9 search and rescue teams, Mr Taylor said.

Authorities have broadened their search for Mr Laundrie across several states.

There were several unconfirmed sightings of Mr Laundrie in Alabama in the last few days.

Comments / 11

Related
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Snake#The Carlton Reserve#The 25 000 Acre Reserve#Ford#Venice Police Department
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Were Reportedly Called Twice to Laundrie Home Before She Was Reported Missing

More information surrounding the Gabby Petito case emerges every day. It has now come to light police were called twice to the Laundrie home before she was reported missing. Daily Mail UK reports police in North Port, Florida received two 911 calls connected to Brian Laundrie’s parents on September 10. This happens to be one day before Gabby’s mother reported her missing. Both were “public service” calls. The first came right before 4 p.m., while the other around 6:30 p.m. The calls are partially redacted in the logs, meaning it is unclear who placed them or what they included.
NORTH PORT, FL
ocscanner.news

Numerous Agencies Assisting in Locating Brian Laundrie Through Gator Infested Swamps

The North Port Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners continue working to establish the whereabouts of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. On Tuesday, they will once again continue their search efforts in the Carlton Reserve, where Brian reportedly visited a week ago today to go hiking. This time, moving in from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands. A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

'We need justice for Gabby': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders all state agencies to assist in search for Brian Laundrie as FBI and local cops scour 25,000-acre snake and gator-infested reserve

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all state agencies to assist in the search for Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie as FBI and local police deployed ATVs and drones to a snake and alligator-infested swampland as the hunt for him enters its fifth day. North Port Police announced Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito, Sarah Everard and the fatal decisions of police

Few issues have dominated the US news as much over the past couple of weeks as the death of Gabby Petito, a social media star and self-described “van life girl” who had been traveling the country with her fiance Brian Laundrie. Petito disappeared in early September and her body was found a couple of weeks later in a national park in Wyoming. Not long after, Laundrie himself went missing – and despite claimed sightings in his family’s state, the surrounding areas and even Canada, he has not been found. The police are referring to him as a person of interest in Petito’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Dozens of 911 Calls Reported at Laundrie Home In Days Leading Up to Her Disappearance

Those following the Gabby Petito case know that before her disappearance and eventual homicide, she called North Port, Florida home. Actually, she shared the yellow Laundrie family residence with Brian and his parents for a while. Eventually, Gabby and Brian set out on the road trip that would be her last. With Brian maintaining his fugitive status and his parents keeping their silence, the public remains confused. Officials have yet to release a cause of death following their homicide ruling or return the remains to the Petito family either.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

The Independent to host Gabby Petito case ‘Ask Me Anything’

The disappearance of ‘van-life’ adventurer Gabby Petito captured public attention like few other cases in recent living memory. Ms Petito, 22, set off from her home in Long Island, New York, with boyfriend Brian Laundrie on 2 July for the adventure of a lifetime, taking in national parks and camping grounds across the United States.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – live updates: Dog the Bounty Hunter searches campsites for Gabby Petito boyfriend

On the eleventh day since Brian Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.“You’re going to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy