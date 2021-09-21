CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases

duncanville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases. As of 1:00 pm, September 20, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,196 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 991 confirmed cases and 205 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 321,030 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 55,774 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,526 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

www.duncanville.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas County, TX
Coronavirus
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Desoto, TX
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Health
City
Sunnyvale, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
CBS News

Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species declared extinct by U.S. government

The U.S. government is declaring the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker — and 22 more birds, fish and other species — extinct. It's a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy