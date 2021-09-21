Dallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases
Dallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases. As of 1:00 pm, September 20, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,196 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 991 confirmed cases and 205 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 321,030 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 55,774 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,526 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.www.duncanville.com
