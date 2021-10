Much like a vampire hiding in the shadows, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong has shown very little of its narrative-driven RPG experience since its announcement back in 2020. One year on though, it seems Big Bad Wolf is ready to pull back the curtain on this highly anticipated adventure and, well, the studio wants you to be a considerate bloodsucker rather than having a full-blown feast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO