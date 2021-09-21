Man discovers cheapest flight from Manchester to Dublin is 11-hour trip via Crete

A man looking to travel from Manchester to Dublin found the cheapest flight included a layover on the Greek island of Crete.

Brian Whelan used a price comparison site and was surprised to see the normally 55 minute flight time included an eight hour round trip to the Greek island.

Project manager Brian was even more shocked to see the flight to the sunny tourist hotspot included a 10-hour stop over.

He tweeted a screenshot of the Ryanair journey - with Manchester-Dublin via Crete advertised as costing just £21.

Brian wrote: “How did we create a world where the cheapest travel option from Manchester to Dublin is a 10 hour stopover in Crete?”

The journey took 11 and a half hours in total, compared to the direct flight time of under an hour.

The bizarre route come to light as thousands of Brits flock to airports for a long awaited holiday after the UK's amber travel list was scrapped.

Bookings rocketed to three times the normal rate after the announcement - with soaring demand for October half-term holidays.

The government has also reduced the red list, making destinations including Turkey, Egypt, Kenya and the Maldives now safe for Brits to travel to.

The amber list will be scrapped from October 4 to simplify the advice over "go" and "no go" destinations - leaving just a single red list of countries.

The red list will then be slimmed down, reducing the number of destinations from where arrivals to the UK need to spend 10 days in a Government-approved quarantine hotel.

Eight countries will be removed from the red list from 4am on Wednesday 22 September, including Turkey and the Maldives.