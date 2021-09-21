CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

North Carolina workers are often told not to talk about their wages. That's not legal.

Sun Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder federal law, keeping employees from discussing pay with coworkers is an unfair labor practice. Yet across North Carolina, workers, advocates, and labor experts say such “pay gag” infractions are widespread, with awareness of the law at a minimum. Whether it’s a formal company policy or off-the-cuff words from a...

www.newbernsj.com

