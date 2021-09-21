North Carolina workers are often told not to talk about their wages. That's not legal.

Who doesn't love to travel, if not for any reason other than all the delicious food you get to indulge in during your trip? Venturing abroad obviously means dining on the authentic versions of your favorite international cuisines, and when you're keeping your travels within the U.S., there's always a handful of destination-specific dishes you'll want to make sure to try. Oklahoma makes it easy to determine the foods you'll need to seek out at mealtime, as it's the only state to have an official meal (and a massive one, at that), but what about when you're visiting one of the other 49 states like, say, North Carolina? A quick internet search may have you hunting for a dish that features the state's official vegetable, sweet potatoes (via State Symbol USA). However, most people don't even want to dine on the root veggie on Thanksgiving, let alone while on vacation, nor does it seem to be a true representative of the state's culinary scene.

