Are you still waiting on that package you ordered last week? If you are then you aren’t alone because a lot of people are expressing frustration with shipping delays. The United States Postal Service announced that their service will be experiencing further delays starting tomorrow, October 1, 2021. The U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. Right now First Class Mail takes anywhere from one to three days to arrive, however, this new implementation will now take First Class Mail one to five days to arrive at your front door.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO