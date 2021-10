Obviously finding Rot hats in Kena is the most important part of Bridge of Spirits. The game allows you to find and equip lots of hats on the Rot minions that follow you about, a whole range of customisation to make sure that the little spirits that follow you really feel like your own. But finding hats isn’t easy, and it's not clear how you equip them on your Rot friends to follow that. For that reason, we’ve put together a full guide on how you can customise your friends by finding Rot hats in Kena across the world and equipping them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO