Amazon Says Workers and Applicants Fired Or Barred During Marijuana Screening Are Now Eligible for Employment

Amazon has agreed to a settlement with two employees who alleged that they were illegally fired for speaking out about warehouse working conditions during the pandemic. "Amazon will be required to pay us our lost wages and post a notice to all of its tech and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon can't fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights," the fired workers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, said in a statement yesterday. "It's also not lost on us that we are two women who were targeted for firing. Inequality, racism, and sexism are at the heart of both the climate crisis and the pandemic."

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 HOURS AGO