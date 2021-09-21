CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Says Workers and Applicants Fired Or Barred During Marijuana Screening Are Now Eligible for Employment

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said it has "reinstated the employment eligibility" for former workers or applicants who were fired or deferred during marijuana screenings. Amazon ended pre-employment marijuana screenings for most job applicants in June. The company is also lobbying the federal government to legalize marijuana. Amazon is further relaxing its screening policies...

