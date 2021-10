MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot in the jaw while driving in St. Paul Monday afternoon. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Arlington Street in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood. The 57-year-old victim is being treated at Regions Hospital. Police say a suspect was located by police just blocks away from the scene. More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard Spit On Cops And Get Charged In Hennepin County? Depends On Whether You Avoid Their Faces

