CMR Results Saturday September 18th, 2021
7th-$6,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 46.830, 1:12.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.610. Fantasy Tale117234-hd1-1½1-2½1-3½E. Castro21.205.10No Tix9.60. Toastnjam121825-2½2-5½2-5½2-6¼N. Figueroa2.90No Tix1.40. Princess of Ocala111753-hd4-hd3-½3-nkO. Adorno5.75. Sky Interest117186-55-44-hd4-4S. Ortiz1.65. Marquise Bird110968-68-37-5½5-4½M. Maysonett49.75. Analyze Your Ex109377-17-½6-hd6-4¼L. Rivera76.20. Melissa's Day11849998-½7-1½J. Robles46.15. Global Monopoly116511-hd3-hd5-5½8-14I. Rodriguez3.15. Fall Interest118642-hd6-799
