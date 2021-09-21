CMR Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur was hardly thrilled about needing to wake up at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday ahead of her 9 a.m. match and got off to a slow start before reaching the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina or Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO