CMR Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

7th-$6,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 46.830, 1:12.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:26.610. Fantasy Tale117234-hd1-1½1-2½1-3½E. Castro21.205.10No Tix9.60. Toastnjam121825-2½2-5½2-5½2-6¼N. Figueroa2.90No Tix1.40. Princess of Ocala111753-hd4-hd3-½3-nkO. Adorno5.75. Sky Interest117186-55-44-hd4-4S. Ortiz1.65. Marquise Bird110968-68-37-5½5-4½M. Maysonett49.75. Analyze Your Ex109377-17-½6-hd6-4¼L. Rivera76.20. Melissa's Day11849998-½7-1½J. Robles46.15. Global Monopoly116511-hd3-hd5-5½8-14I. Rodriguez3.15. Fall Interest118642-hd6-799L....

BC-Results CMR-4-Add

4th_$8,100, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 4:11. Time 1:39.14. Fast. Also Ran_Toupha, Salsa Jack, Little Mazzy, Uncle Gregory, Town Dancer. Daily Double (1-8) paid $55.70. Exacta (8-1) paid $43.30. $1 Trifecta (8-1-4) paid $46.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$20,000, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 10:50. Time 1:46.16. Firm. Also Ran_Clear Advantage, Tag Me, Theodosius, Warriors Haven, Nugget of Grace, Goliath Ridge, Tonofsummerfun. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-12-1-9) 4 Correct Paid $336.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (12-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $84.85. Daily Double (1-9) paid $70.20. Exacta (9-6) paid $50.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-7-10) paid $25.59. $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $24.80. Attendance unavailable. $1,304,495. Handle $22,635. Total Handle $1,327,130.
Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Saturday October 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 5Fantastic Secret (L), 124F. Alvarado4-5-5Felix Rondan. 6Lizzy's Inthegame (L), 124C. Herrera3-1-2Debbie Winick. 2nd-$10,500, Maiden Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1No Chief Tricks (L), 120C. Herrera6-6-xEllen Jackson. 2Robie (L), 120I. Orozco3-4-6Faith Taylor. 3Love of the Sport (L), 120R....
BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$9,300, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$13,400, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 5f. Royal Rosie119Tranquil Times114. Kumandra119Dialed Inna119. Barefoot Beach119Arista the Cat119. Tiz Biz119Brooklynns Star119. 5th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. Competitive...
Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday October 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Tm Racy Blue (BL), 124J. Figueroa3-7-8Treece Figueroa. 3Fierce Heart (BL), 124J. Scriverx-x-xJose Rosales Gomez. 4Newport Guy (BL), 126E. Garcia4-5-3Ricardo Mariles-Santos. 5Gc Lucky Cartel Dude (BL), 126L. Gonzalez3-3-2Scott Raley. 6Wave to Glory (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.2-4-8Nick Lowe. 7Corona Boss (B), 124T. Smith5-4-7Bill Hof. 8Js American Radical...
BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday. 1st_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f. 2nd_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 4½f. 3rd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f. Sondeoff112Real Appeal120. Mary Boppins Too120Lilbitsofdrama122. Fight Like Cersei120Daughterofthestars120. Daffydill124. 4th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO...
Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps' 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar. Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after...
HOUSTON, TX
Delaware Park Entries, Monday

1st_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$13,000, mdn cl $6,250-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$19,000, , 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Yei Yei122Where U B121. Taino119Papa Luke124. Brony Boy121Mega Millions122. Leme At Em120Bourbon and Ice122. Kickstarter124. 6th_$20,000,...
DELAWARE STATE
BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-5-Add

5th_$2,800, , 2YO, 3½f, clear. 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) 1 (1) Mtv Flash (L.Peralta) Off 2:42. Time 1:78.22. Fast. Also Ran_Wings of Speed, Pleasedontkillmyvibe, Better Believe Her, Free Roller, Mtv Flash. dq_Mtv Flash (3-8). Daily Double (5-6) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-8) paid $47.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $6.50. TOT $24,049.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$95,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f. 2nd_$26,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f. 4th_$18,500, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 7f. Gator Spy123Letthebighossroll123. R U Watchingbud123Spring Edition123. D's Ben123Cheek to Cheek125. Butterfly Strike121Now We Are Nine125. Tahana118Street Legal123. 5th_$53,200, cl $32,000-$30,000, 3YO...
K-PAX Racing makes Sebring return

SEBRING — The penultimate rounds of the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Championship is among K-PAX Racing and its two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs, with the team able to clinch multiple championships Oct. 1-3 at Sebring International Raceway. Sebring International Raceway, a unique 3.74-mile, 17-turn road...
SEBRING, FL
Seattle 4, Oakland 2

A-walked for Fraley in the 7th. E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), off Gilbert; Brown (18), off Castillo; Toro (11), off Romo. RBIs_Kemp (32), Brown (44), Kelenic 2 (41), France (73), Toro (46). SF_France. Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Torrens)....
MLB
Early to bed, early to rise: Jabeur beats Pegula in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur was hardly thrilled about needing to wake up at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday ahead of her 9 a.m. match and got off to a slow start before reaching the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina or Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
CHICAGO, IL
Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Huntin' the Rut (L), 124M. Allen8-9-10Cathy Rozantz. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tudox Roadster (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-4-7Ron Potts. 2Moms Love (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.5-4-9Maria Bowersock. 3Pine Junction , 121E. Walker5-3-5W. Bourke. 4Winrose Ellie (L),...
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

E_Mercado (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez (5). S_Gallagher (2). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Plesac675532. Wittgren L,2-9123310. Garza122211. Kansas City. Lynch374422. Payamps231101. Holland W,3-5200001. Tapia...
Arizona 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim100—1 First Period_1, Anaheim, O'Regan 1 (Rafferty), 4:14. Penalties_McCartney, ARI (Slashing), 9:00; Jones, ANA (Roughing), 9:52; Lyubushkin, ARI (Roughing), 9:52; Imama, ARI (Roughing), 15:56. Second Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Keller, Hayton), 4:43. 3, Arizona, Dineen 1 (Timmins, McCartney), 13:51 (pp). 4, Arizona, Soderstrom 1 (Fasching, McCartney), 18:04. Penalties_Mahura, ANA (Interference),...
Arapahoe Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aa Two Face (BL), 115S. Barandela4-x-xJuan Chavez. 6Gouduriske Al Baraka (BL), 124J. Jude4-2-8Nicole Ruggeri. 2nd-$15,500, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Vf Shake Down (BL), 124J. Lopez5-4-xEdy Ontiveros. 2Mr Kool Claim (BL), 124A. Morales5-5-xJose Arjon. 3Yesterday Road (BL), 124J. Soto4-4-6Edy Ontiveros.
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Fried in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Coonrod in the 8th. E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). RBIs_Torreyes (41), Segura (58), Riley 3 (103), Duvall (112), Rosario (14), Swanson 2 (87). S_Fried. Runners left in...
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Weathers in the 4th. b-flied out for Bruihl in the 6th. c-walked for Hill in the 7th. d-doubled for Price in the 8th. E_Taylor (11), Seager (8). LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Frazier (35), Pham (24), Seager 2 (21), J.Turner (22). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Caratini (7), off Scherzer; Machado (28), off Scherzer; Pollock (18), off Weathers; Betts (22), off Hudson; Muncy (36), off Pagán; Pollock (19), off Pagán; Bellinger (10), off Pagán; Seager (13), off Crismatt. RBIs_Caratini (38), Machado 2 (103), Frazier (43), Myers (63), Pham (49), Grisham 2 (61), T.Turner (68), Muncy 2 (92), Pollock 3 (65), Seager 3 (53), Betts (56), Bellinger (35). SB_Profar (10), Grisham (13). CS_Hosmer (4), Profar (5).
MLB

