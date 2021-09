How do you unlock Master Spirit Guide difficulty in Kena: Bridge of Spirits? In Ember Lab's debut game, there are several difficulty levels when you start it up, but the toughest is locked off. If you want to get the Trophy Master Spirit Guide, you'll need to unlock it. As part of our Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide, we're going to explain how to unlock the hardest difficulty level.

