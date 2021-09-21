CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFFANY DAMITZ: Changing seasons bring new beginnings

By Tiffany Damitz
Kokomo Perspective
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week, and Bona Vista spent it thanking our staff members who provide direct care to our clients. Direct support professionals, known as DSPs, are some of the most integral employees at our agency. They work tireless hours caring for the health and wellness needs of our clients, providing services that include hygiene, nutrition, medical and safety. In addition to these necessary needs, Bona Vista DSPs also provide services that encompass life enrichment, activity, socialization and employment goals. The work can be hard, but is rewarding.

