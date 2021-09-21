SCORE: Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference Oct. 22 at West Chester University

Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware counties.

SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties is co-hosting the Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference , “Start, Build, Pivot and Grow” taking place Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Chester University Foundation, 202 Carter Drive in West Chester.

The Conference is in-person, but will be live-streamed.

The annual educational conference focuses on how women entrepreneurs can seize opportunities, face challenges, and find support when needed to continue growing their business.

Keynote Speaker is Uva Coles, the founderand CEO of Inclusiva, a consulting firm specializing in developing inclusive workforce strategies.

Sue Weldon will be the featured speaker. She is the founder and CEO of Unite for HER, a nonprofit focusing on wellness initiatives for women diagnosed with breast and ovarian cancers.

The Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference will include panel discussions.

Entrepreneurs and the Mentor/Mentee Relationship

Being Prepared for the Unexpected and Seizing the Opportunity to Change

Registration for the Conference opens on Sept. 13. Check back for more updates.

SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties is co-hosting along with SCORE and the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Entrepreneurial Leadership Center.

The Presenting Sponsor is BB&T and Gold Sponsor is QVC.

Conference Partners are Women’s Business Connection and Montclair State University.

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985, with 100 dedicated volunteers today who provide confidential mentoring at no charge and offer business seminars, workshops and webinars to benefit the local community.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) .