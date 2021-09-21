Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Heavy Snow Saturday Heavy snow expected south and east of Fairbanks on Saturday with up to 8 inches of accumulation along the Alaska and Richardson Highway and 6 inches along the Parks Highway. A strong low pressure system moving into the northeast Gulf of Alaska will send a weather front into the southeast Interior with the heaviest snowfall south of Delta Junction and southeast of Dot Lake. This snowfall will be in addition to a 1 to 3 inches of snow that will fall on Friday. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected around Fairbanks on Friday with and additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on Saturday. Travel through these areas may be difficult and travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions. For the latest weather forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

