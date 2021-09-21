CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garfield and east central Major Counties through 730 AM CDT At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lahoma, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Carrier and Vance Air Force Base. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 05:10:00 Expires: 2021-10-03 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CHST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE... West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous dangerous rip currents due to building swells impacting the coast. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Beginning this morning, through at least 8 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Andrews and southwestern Gaines Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Gaines County Airport, or 18 miles southwest of Seminole, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Seminole, Gaines County Airport, Florey, Frankel City and Andrews County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GAINES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM KATMAI-NOVARUPTA EXPECTED OVER KODIAK ISLAND FROM MIDDAY FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 45 mph are expected to develop across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island beginning around midday Friday. These winds are expected to resuspend ash from the 1912 Katmai-Novarupta eruption, causing haze, reductions in air quality, and trace amounts of ash accumulation. The villages of Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will diminish early Sunday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 07:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major; Woods An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Woods, Alfalfa, western Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Major Counties through 745 AM CDT At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Alva to Cherokee to Lahoma, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Alva, Fairview, Cherokee, Helena, Waynoka, Lahoma, Ringwood, Carmen, Wakita, Cleo Springs, Goltry, Meno, Jet, Aline, Nash, Burlington, Hillsdale, Dacoma and Manchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Heavy Snow Saturday Heavy snow expected south and east of Fairbanks on Saturday with up to 8 inches of accumulation along the Alaska and Richardson Highway and 6 inches along the Parks Highway. A strong low pressure system moving into the northeast Gulf of Alaska will send a weather front into the southeast Interior with the heaviest snowfall south of Delta Junction and southeast of Dot Lake. This snowfall will be in addition to a 1 to 3 inches of snow that will fall on Friday. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected around Fairbanks on Friday with and additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on Saturday. Travel through these areas may be difficult and travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions. For the latest weather forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range near the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility between Cheyenne and Laramie.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 07:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Garfield; Grant; Kingfisher; Major Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Kingfisher, eastern Alfalfa, northeastern Blaine, western Grant, western Garfield and eastern Major Counties through 815 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Great Salt Plains Lake to 4 miles northeast of Ames to 4 miles east of Hitchcock. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Cherokee, Hennessey, Helena, Waukomis, Okeene, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Wakita, Kremlin, Goltry, Ames, Meno, Jet, Nash, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Carrier and Loyal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Waupaca DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across northeast Wisconsin until around 10 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ector, central Andrews and northeastern Winkler Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1033 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Goldsmith, or 16 miles southwest of Andrews, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews and Andrews County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Haskell and northeastern Jones Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1036 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Paint Creek, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haskell, Stamford, Rule, Lake Stamford Marina, Irby and Paint Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Andrews by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Andrews A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN ANDREWS COUNTY At 1102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Andrews, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Florey and Andrews County Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grady; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Grady and north central Stephens Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1025 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marlow, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marlow and Bray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRADY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across northeast Wisconsin until around 10 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

