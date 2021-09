Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.97% to 34,056.76 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 14,499.45. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.58% to 4,334.04. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,349,440 cases with around 695,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,739,980 cases and 448,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,399,540 COVID-19 cases with 596,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,286,300 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,774,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO