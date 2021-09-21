CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J: Booster Dose of COVID-19 Shot Prompts Strong Response

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed. J&J said in a statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given...

