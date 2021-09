(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation have entered into a merger deal whereby Valley will acquire Bank Leumi Le-Israel, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA. The shareholders of Leumi will receive 3.8025 shares of Valley common stock and $5.08 in cash for each share of Leumi. The deal is valued at an estimated $1.15 billion. Upon completion, Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will own over 14% of Valley's stock.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO