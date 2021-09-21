Apogee Enterprises Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Gross Margin Shrinks
Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $325.79 million, beating the consensus of $315.39 million. Reveneu by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $149.97 million (-2% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $79.37 million (-8% Y/Y); Architectural Services $83.03 million (+13% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $23.54 million (+40% Y/Y). Adjusted...markets.businessinsider.com
