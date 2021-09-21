CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Take the September 2021 AlaBiz Quiz

By Nedra Bloom
businessalabama.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs coal the focal point for a new plant in Coosa County announced last month?. 1) SEPTEMBER 2021: State construction interests, distressed that young people weren’t intrigued with a construction career, developed a major campaign, now more than 10 years old, to attract young workers. What’s it called?(Required) 4) SEPTEMBER...

businessalabama.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

A tracking tag that some units in the U.S. military are using to keep control of guns could let even low-tech enemies detect troops on the battlefield, an ongoing Associated Press investigation has found.Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life. When embedded in military guns, thin RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. Outside armories, however, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.A few key takeaways from the latest in AP’s AWOL Weapons investigation:___THE...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
businessalabama.com

Greg Reybold

Greg Reybold Greg Reybold has been hired as director of healthcare policy and general counsel for American Pharmacy Cooperative Inc. In this role, he will work with APCI’s legislative team to develop healthcare policy at both the state and federal levels, as well as manage the co-op’s legal strategy. A…
ECONOMY
thedrive

20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Air Force
businessalabama.com

Production starts at Mazda Toyota; Haleyville wood distributor acquired by Michigan company; Birmingham, other train stations to be upgraded; Bradley Arant doubles space in Dallas

Production starts at Mazda Toyota Production has started at Mazda Toyota’s $2.3 billion plant in Huntsville. The company has an event scheduled for Thursday, where it is expected the official announcement of production starting will come. The company began construction on its Huntsville plant in 2018. – AL.com Haleyville wood distributor acquired by Michigan…
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the first new-production Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet on Aug. 31. The first of 78 new Super Hornets built by The Boeing Company was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental […] The post Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airbus
New York Post

Cotton warns China engaged in cold war, urges Biden to act

China’s Communist leaders are engaging the US in a cold war, and President Biden must respond forcefully to the threat or face domination, Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an op-ed Monday. Cotton (R-Ark.) pointed to Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday in which he insisted that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
INDIA
Daily Press

Langley Air Force Base pilots facing new challenges during Alaskan exercises

Air Force brass are refining lessons learned from an intensive three weeks of Alaskan flying for Langley Air Force Base’s 94th Fighter Squadron and 192nd wing last month but for Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuntz, the 94th’s commander, the big take-away is simple. “We learned in Vietnam that the most losses came in the first eight to 10 sorties, and so this is a way to give young pilots those eight to ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
businessalabama.com

Brian Panosian

Brian Panosian has been named president of ShareSafe Solutions Brian Panosian has been named president of ShareSafe Solutions, a Mobile-based software-as-a-service company focused on the healthcare industry. Panosian will work closely with CEO Robert Hanson and CFO Todd Wille in executing growth objectives for both ShareSafe Solutions and its sister company,…
BUSINESS
businessalabama.com

Dynetics lands $237 million weapon system contract

An artist’s rendering of Enduring Shield. (Rendering courtesy Dynetics) Dynetics, based in Huntsville, has been awarded a $237 million contract by the U.S. Army to produce a mobile, ground-based weapon system. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires…
MILITARY
businessalabama.com

D. Keith Andress

D. Keith Andress joins Burr & Forman as partner. Keith Andress has joined Burr & Forman as a partner in the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group. He will work out of the Birmingham office. Andress is a trial attorney who has handled significant state and federal cases throughout the Southeast. His…
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy