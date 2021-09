Lateral flow tests from discount supermarkets will help to save money for British travellers returning from abroad, the transport secretary has said.Grant Shapps said this week that England’s requirement for the post-arrival test to be a PCR will be downgraded at some time in October. Vaccinated returning holidaymakers and inbound tourists whose jabs are recognised by the UK will be able to take a cheaper and faster lateral flow test.Speaking on Sky News, Mr Shapps told Kay Burley: “I noticed actually in Ireland that Lidl came along with a pack that they’re selling in their stores in the republic there...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO