Immaculata Symphony to Host First-Ever Outdoor Concert on Sunday

Joseph Gehring. Image via Immaculata University.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Immaculata Symphony will hold its first-ever outdoor concert, on Back Campus at 3 PM. Rain location is Alumnae Hall.

The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.

Under the direction of Music Director Joseph Gehring, this free concert features the full orchestra performing with the dome of Villa Maria Hall as the backdrop. The hour-long concert features four horn soloists: James Dunwoody, George Sabol, Robert Frazier, and Earlin Lutz, accompanied by the orchestra. Musical selections include:

Overture to “The Merry Wives of Windsor” by Otto Nicolai

Polovtsian Dances from “Prince Igor” by Alexander Borodin

Centerpiece for 4 Horns and Orchestra by Heinrich Húbler

Selections from “Oliver” by Lionel Bart/arrangement by Alfred Reed

Finale from Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88 by Antonin Dvořàk

Gehring is chair of the Music Department and director of Ensembles at Immaculata University. He was appointed music director of the Immaculata Symphony in 2011. He is also the conductor of the West Chester Band and Chesco Pops Orchestra and is a frequent guest conductor of various honor/festival bands and orchestras throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.

There is no charge for the concert. Register here .