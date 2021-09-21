CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Immaculata Symphony to Host First-Ever Outdoor Concert on Sunday

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcAUb_0c38UQXu00
Joseph Gehring.Image via Immaculata University.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Immaculata Symphony will hold its first-ever outdoor concert, on Back Campus at 3 PM. Rain location is Alumnae Hall.

The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.

Under the direction of Music Director Joseph Gehring, this free concert features the full orchestra performing with the dome of Villa Maria Hall as the backdrop. The hour-long concert features four horn soloists: James Dunwoody, George Sabol, Robert Frazier, and Earlin Lutz, accompanied by the orchestra. Musical selections include:

  • Overture to “The Merry Wives of Windsor” by Otto Nicolai
  • Polovtsian Dances from “Prince Igor” by Alexander Borodin
  • Centerpiece for 4 Horns and Orchestra by Heinrich Húbler
  • Selections from “Oliver” by Lionel Bart/arrangement by Alfred Reed
  • Finale from Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88 by Antonin Dvořàk

Gehring is chair of the Music Department and director of Ensembles at Immaculata University. He was appointed music director of the Immaculata Symphony in 2011. He is also the conductor of the West Chester Band and Chesco Pops Orchestra and is a frequent guest conductor of various honor/festival bands and orchestras throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.

There is no charge for the concert. Register here.

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performing free concert Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Center as part of Celebrate Little Rock, Together. The event will also have a live simulcast location set up in the Dunbar historic neighborhood, at the corner of West...
ARKANSAS STATE
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Symphony to offer new concert experience Sept. 18

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony opens its season this Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. with “Harmony in Nature,” a brand new, hybrid concert that will be performed onstage at the Renaissance Theatre and simultaneously streamed outside to the Ren Backlot for patrons to enjoy under the stars. The Harmony...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Renaissance Theatre to host outdoor symphony on Sept. 18

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Symphony will present its Harmony in Nature concert on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. This concert will feature outdoor viewing under the stars, as the indoor performance is projected on0to the Ren Backlot screen. Outdoor viewing is free and open to the public. For indoor viewing...
MANSFIELD, OH
Paducah Sun

Paducah Symphony Orchestra concert season kicks off Saturday

The full Paducah Symphony Orchestra will take the stage Saturday at The Carson Center for the first time since February 2020, as the symphony celebrates its opening night of the 2021-22 concert season. Raffaele Livio Ponti, the PSO’s artistic director and conductor, is happy about the new concert season starting...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Clearfield Progress

CHURCH - Youth symphony orchestra presents premier concert on Sept. 26

Under the direction of Brittany Bergman, The Imagine Music Academy LLC (IMA) Youth Symphony Orchestra is presenting its premier concert on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. Wanting to provide music opportunities for high school students during COVID-19, local student Evan Forcey began rehearsing with a group of students in the fall of 2020. His initiative and hard work led to the creation of the IMA Youth Symphony Orchestra of which he is the assistant director. Musicians interested in joining for the winter season should contact imaginemusicacademyllc@gmail.com.
CLEARFIELD, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Hanover Wind Symphony will perform open-air concert

If you enjoy live music in the great outdoors, you’re in for a real treat: The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will perform a free, open-air concert on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township. Audience members should come to the concert...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Reed
Myhighplains.com

The Amarillo Symphony Hosting Awadagin Pratt for Upcoming Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony continues a great series of concerts. They’re hosting Awadagin Pratt for the “Piano Concerto in One Movement”. The orchestra will also premiere Shostakovich’s “Tenth Symphony”. For more information on this performance and to purchase tickets click here.
AMARILLO, TX
bozone.com

Bozeman Symphony returns to Concert Hall with in-person & virtual viewing

Bozeman Symphony returns to Concert Hall with in-person & virtual viewing options. Join Music Director Norman Huynh and your Bozeman Symphony for the first concert of the 2021/22 season, Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, featuring the world premiere of The Last Best Place, by Composer-in-Residence Scott Lee. The concert features internationally acclaimed cellist Julian Schwarz, whose powerful tone, effortless virtuosity, and extraordinarily large color palette will be on display as he joins the orchestra for Samuel Barber’s Concerto for Cello. The forces of fate are powerfully portrayed as we end the performance with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 portraying sweeping melodies, lush Romanticism, and a rousing finale.
BOZEMAN, MT
27 First News

Youngstown Symphony Orchestra plays first concert since pandemic began

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra returned Sunday for their first concert since the pandemic began. It was held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. The concert marks the first of an eight-series season. It’s also the first time the full orchestra is back together...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Romesentinel.com

Clinton Symphony Orchestra ‘Celebration of Strings’ concert Oct. 3

CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra of the Mohawk Valley will present, “A Celebration of Strings — Dedicated to Joanna Moore,” featuring music director, Maestro Octavio Más-Arocas at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Clinton Schools Performing Arts Complex. Open seating tickets are $35 and free for students. Tickets will...
CLINTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculata University#The Immaculata Symphony#The Music Department#The West Chester Band#Chesco Pops Orchestra
theberkshireedge.com

Free BSO community concert at Symphony Hall October 3

BOSTON — Starting at noon on Monday, Sept. 27, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will begin reserving free tickets for a concert on October 3 celebrating the Boston community (including the Berkshires) and the reopening of Symphony Hall to audiences. Because the program, “Concert for Our City: Reunited at Symphony Hall,” is a matinee performance, you can attend the concert and make it home by dinnertime. Everything you need to know about parking your car near Symphony Hall is here. (Be prepared, or risk calamity.)
BOSTON, MA
INFORUM

In first concert back, FM Symphony finds joy in new works and old friends

Musical Director Christopher Zimmerman welcomed audiences back for the first live FMSO live concert in 20 months with new new commissions, two guest artists, a bill that at times sounded more like a jazz concert and, oh yeah, a little Ludwig van Beethoven. On most nights Beethoven would be the...
FARGO, ND
madison

Concert review: Madison Symphony returns to Overture Hall with stellar 'String Spirit'

The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s “String Spirit,” its first concert in Overture Hall in 18 months, may have been absent of winds and brass, but it was no soft opening. The original concert planned for this weekend had become unworkable due to pandemic restrictions, but as maestro John DeMain explained to the audience on Friday night, “We needed to play!” — and play they did. The string players rose to the occasion and delivered a powerful concert that whets the appetite for a fantastic season on the horizon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Symphony Ball concert to feature Itzhak Perlman

The Nashville Symphony Ball Committee announced Wednesday its 2021 Symphony Ball, “Celebrating Nashville Symphony’s 75 Years of Harmony,” will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Now in its 37th year, the Symphony Ball fundraiser is traditionally a white-tie gala. This year’s event will be...
NASHVILLE, TN
arkansastechnews.com

“Emblems” Concert Planned for Sunday Afternoon

Arkansas Tech University will present live virtual concerts featuring the ATU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the ATU Symphonic Band on Sunday, Oct. 3. The concerts are collectively entitled "Emblems." They will be available for listening and viewing at https://bit.ly/atumusiclive. Due to COVID-19 precautions, in-person attendance at the venue will be limited to invited guests of the performers.
MUSIC
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy