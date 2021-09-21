CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.

