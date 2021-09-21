Renault Group: ElectriCity: Industrial excellence for electric vehicles

Strive for carbon neutrality and create a sustainable ecosystem while becoming the largest and most competitive electric vehicle production hub in Europe – that is the ambition behind the new Electricity, bringing together the three factories in Douai, Maubeuge, and Ruitz, all located in the North of France. A purpose championed by the Renaulution Plan that was first unveiled in early 2021, a plan that sees electrification as a top priority, a strategic lever. A first model is already being prepared on the Douai factory manufacturing lines: the All-new Megane E-TECH Electric, ready for sale as of next year. This marks the beginning of a beautiful EV renaissance, based on the know-how and excellence of the 5,000 employees behind ElectriCity!