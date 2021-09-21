CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Renault Group: ElectriCity: Industrial excellence for electric vehicles

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Strive for carbon neutrality and create a sustainable ecosystem while becoming the largest and most competitive electric vehicle production hub in Europe – that is the ambition behind the new Electricity, bringing together the three factories in Douai, Maubeuge, and Ruitz, all located in the North of France. A purpose championed by the Renaulution Plan that was first unveiled in early 2021, a plan that sees electrification as a top priority, a strategic lever. A first model is already being prepared on the Douai factory manufacturing lines: the All-new Megane E-TECH Electric, ready for sale as of next year. This marks the beginning of a beautiful EV renaissance, based on the know-how and excellence of the 5,000 employees behind ElectriCity!

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveworld.com

Volkswagen: Meet the people making an EV revolution happen in America

Building electric vehicles for the future of transportation and the planet doesn’t just require new technologies, but new people behind “the people’s car.”. At Volkswagen of America, the G4 e-mobility unit and Engineering and Planning Center (EPC) in Chattanooga help deliver and support the sales of EVs like the ID.4 all-electric SUV.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

INEOS Automotive Aims to Bring the Defender-Inspired Grenadier SUV to the US in 2023

Chemical company-turned-automaker INEOS Automotive is serious about bringing its Defender-inspired SUV to America. The UK-based company is currently working on establishing a dealership network in the US so that it can bring the Grenadier over in 2023, according to a new report from Edmunds. Earlier this summer, INEOS (which stands for Inspec Ethylene Oxide Specialties)  announced that production of the rugged Grenadier is schedule to begin next year. That’s still the plan, but the retro-style utility vehicle will initially only be available in four regions—Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The automaker now hopes to bring the 4×4 stateside the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Douai Maubeuge#Renault Group Electricity#Cmf Ev#Iaa Mobility 2021#Alliance
automotiveworld.com

Ford, SK Innovation add 5,000 jobs in Kentucky; deepen ties to local communities with new battery manufacturing campus

Ford Motor Company is announcing plans to create a technologically advanced battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky, that will produce batteries for the next generation of electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. With production expected to begin in 2025, the all-new $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre dedicated battery manufacturing complex – BlueOvalSK Battery Park – will create approximately 5,000 new jobs and help strengthen the local community.
KENTUCKY STATE
automotiveworld.com

Nissan expands R&D with new Safety Advancement Lab in North America

Nissan has expanded its Michigan-based engineering center, Nissan Technical Center North America (NTCNA), with a more than $40 million dollar Safety Advancement Lab for vehicle safety testing. The new lab brings more efficiency to the vehicle development process and furthers Nissan’s goal of reaching a future with virtually zero fatalities.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
automotiveworld.com

Auto industry has barely ‘scratched the surface’ of connectivity capitalisation

The rise of the connected car has been on the horizon for more than a decade, and even the late movers finally began moving on this trend at least five years back. Today, pretty much all mobility players are working on the premise that the digital revolution will dramatically change the way individuals purchase and consume mobility services. “A new type of product is taking shape, one that is connected and relies on a much more data-driven business model than earlier generations,” states Magnus Gunnarsson, Head of Automotive Business Development & Portfolio at Ericsson.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota, acquires vehicle operating system developer Renovo Motors

Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (“Woven Planet”), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”), announced the acquisition of Renovo Motors, Inc. (“Renovo”), a pioneering Silicon Valley-based automotive operating system developer. Renovo develops specialized software, which will advance Woven Planet’s mission to enable the most programmable vehicles on the planet with Arene and realize the broader vision of “Mobility to Love, Safety to Live.”
SOFTWARE
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
wkyufm.org

Electric Vehicles Energizing Kentucky Economy

It’s National Drive Electric Week and corporations are making major investments in electric vehicle technologies benefiting Kentucky. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gases in the U.S. and making the transition away from fossil fuels will require large investments. To that end, Ford Motor Company is announcing its single...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Ford to invest in Electric vehicle production

Dearborn (Michigan) [US], September 28 (ANI): Ford Motor on Monday announced to invest USD billions of dollars in Electric vehicle production in the United States. It announced to build three battery factories and one electric truck plant in the US, which would produce 11,000 jobs in the coming four years, reported New York Times.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

CUPRA begins a new era with the production of its first 100% electric car: the CUPRA Born

CUPRA has begun the series production of its first 100% electric car, the CUPRA Born, at the Zwickau plant in Germany. CEO Wayne Griffiths and the company’s Executive Committee members visited Europe’s largest electric vehicle plant to mark the start of production of the new model. They were welcomed by Stefan Loth, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Saxony and former head of the Martorell plant.
CARS
KHON2

Electric Vehicles On the Rise

Honolulu (KHON2) – The number of electric vehicles on Hawaii’s roads is up 30 percent from August of 2020 and the State Department of Transportation’s fleet is part of the electrification. “Our mission includes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and thereby reduce emissions,” says Greg Gaug, Senior Vice President...
POLITICS
automotiveworld.com

BrightDrop completes record-setting build of its first electric light commercial vehicle; unveils new vehicle and inks deal with Verizon

BrightDrop, the technology startup decarbonizing last-mile deliveries, today announced the completion of the first production builds of the EV600, a key milestone to deliver its first electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) to FedEx Express in time for the holiday season. The build completion is the fastest vehicle program to market in General Motors’ history and comes amid global supply chain delays and shortages. The company also unveiled a new addition to its vehicle lineup, the EV410, a mid-size eLCV designed for smaller, more frequent trips. Verizon, one of the largest fleet operators in the U.S., is the first customer slated to integrate the EV410 into its field maintenance and service fleet.
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

How ‘Green’ are Electric Vehicles, Really?

Electric vehicles technically don’t generate any carbon dioxide at all, so could they be the way to reduce or eliminate the harmful emissions the world is battling? There are a few different theories on the topic. The CO2 Problem Is Everywhere. We’ve all heard of the climate crisis, with weather...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Who will dominate subscription services?

As concepts of ownership evolve and consumers look increasingly to usage versus purchase, automakers are scrambling to offer new services. The end game is still to match consumers with vehicles, but that may not take the form of a traditional sale. Leasing, rental, car-sharing and most recently subscriptions have been gaining ground as interest in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) accelerates.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars’ affiliate Polestar to be listed in planned combination with Gores Guggenheim, implying an enterprise value of approximately U.S. $20bn for the combined company

Volvo Cars, the largest shareholder in premium electric vehicle company Polestar, today welcomes the plans announced by Polestar to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York. The planned listing will be made through a business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a special purpose acquisition company formed by affiliates of The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital LLC. The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately U.S. $20 billion for the combined company. Please see Polestar’s announcement below.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

BMW Group: Smart plant logistics: Automated transport systems for outdoor use

At BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, automated transport systems have long been an essential part of plant operations: From autonomous tugger trains to smart transport robots to car forklifts – rollout of these innovative vehicles is well underway, and they have already become a common sight in production halls. “Due to the wide variety of models we have here in Dingolfing, from the BMW 4 Series to the fully-electric BMW iX, our assembly logistics currently handles different articles and part” explains Armin Feser, head of Physical Logistics at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. “Automated transport systems help us manage this complexity and organise our logistics processes at the plant more efficiently.”
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy