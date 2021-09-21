Simpli.fi Launches CTV Retargeting, Extending Its Performance CTV Product Suite
New Capability Enables Advertisers to Retarget CTV Users with Automated Process. Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced today an enhancement of its Performance CTV offering with the addition of CTV Retargeting. With this new capability, advertisers can sequentially retarget users who were previously served a CTV impression with a variety of ad types, driving higher performance at a lower average cost.martechseries.com
