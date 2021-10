The drumbeat of pre-Dreamforce announcements from Salesforce continues today with a trio of workflow automation tools. There's a new MuleSoft RPA offering, due to ship next year, based on the recent acquisition of German RPA specialist Servicetrace. Available in pilot, Einstein Document Reader is a machine learning tool that reads data from documents such as driving licenses and I-9 employment eligibility forms. Finally, Digital Process Automation today brings together several existing components so that organizations across industries from financial service and healthcare to telecoms and public sector can build branded digital experiences without the need to write code.

