New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomino’s, Intuit, and Splunk are running their digital HQ with Salesforce and Slack. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce’s products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working. Marketing...

ZDNet

Slack introduces Slack Clips, more Salesforce integrations

Slack on Tuesday announced a new tool, called Slack Clips, that helps colleagues communicate and collaborate asynchronously. Users can easily create and share audio, video or screen recordings within any channel or DM in Slack. The recipients can view and respond to the messages on their own time. Slack Clips,...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Salesforce Combines Slack Into Most Products for Hybrid Work

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. announced the majority of its products are now integrated with Slack, the corporate chat company it acquired in July, saying the unified software creates an online corporate command center for companies with workers spread across offices and remote locations. Slack will now be embedded with Salesforce’s...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Empower Frontline Workers With a Comprehensive Digital Workplace Platform

Frontline workers represent approximately 70% of the U.S. workforce. But only 14% of organizations believe their frontline employees are digitally equipped to do their jobs effectively. Why are digital resources so sparse among hourly employees?. Frontline workers, from grocery and retail employees to nurses, have to switch between disparate applications...
RETAIL
nojitter.com

Salesforce Gets Job, Industry Specific with Slack Update

As expected, Salesforce prominently featured its newly acquired Slack platform at its Dreamforce event this week, revealing more of its progress on bringing Slack into its platform and shared updates to the collaboration hub. Slack Adds Another Asynchronous Feature. On the latter, Slack introduced Clips, a feature that allows users...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Salesforce doubles down on Slack at annual Dreamforce event

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Salesforce is increasingly using workplace messaging app Slack to attract customers to its core sales software service. Most of Salesforce's announcements on Tuesday at its annual Dreamforce user conference centered on Slack, which Salesforce bought...
INTERNET
diginomica.com

Dreamforce 2021 - Clip and Connect as Slack integration spreads across the Salesforce portfolio

In recent years, the annual Dreamforce jamboree in San Francisco has been dominated by drill-downs into major product acquisitions, most notably Tableau and Mulesoft of late. This year the focus of attention will unquestionably be Slack, whose $27.7 billion takeover was completed earlier this year. Now it’s time to demonstrate to the Salesforce faithful why that eye-watering price tag was worth it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lifewire.com

Slack Reveals New Sharing and Creation Features

Slack announced its app will receive several new features during Tuesday's Dreamforce tech conference. The updates include allowing users to create and share media, and an enhancement to its direct messages. The company said it the announcement that it's focused on helping businesses (and their employees) shift to a digital-first environment.
SOFTWARE
avast.com

Beyond protection: How Avast is enabling and empowering every digital citizen

Digital protection is more than security; it’s about helping people lead their best lives online. I joined Avast in April of 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Millions of people had to quickly adapt to a new reality where everything they normally did — like going to school, work or the doctor — was happening at home. People said they had never needed the internet more, and apps and services quickly became our lifeline — but, at the same time, people began to have a greater appreciation than ever before for threats to their privacy and personal data.
INTERNET
Computerworld

Salesforce broadens Slack integrations across Customer360 apps

Salesforce unveiled the latest steps in its plan to connect Slack’s team collaboration platform with its Customer360 product suite on Tuesday, as it seeks to create a “digital HQ” for customers. Salesforce bought Slack for $27.7 billion last year to provide a collaborative layer around its various apps; the acquisition...
INTERNET
Times Union

Dawood Engineering Acquires Polish Building Information Modeling Company ArchiTube, Creates Clear Path for Digital Twin Technology Transformation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. U.S.-based Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology firm specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering,...
BUSINESS
Lancaster Farming

Innovation, Creating Value & Identifying Opportunity

On this week’s podcast we talk to Jason Crook, entrepreneur, marketing expert, and professor at Jefferson University in Philadelphia where he teaches a core curriculum coarse called Finding & Shaping Opportunity. He’s not in the hemp industry at all, but his ideas around innovation, market disruption, brainstorming, creating value for...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Slack launches new media sharing features and government tier

During its Dreamforce conference and a month after unveiling integrations with Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Tableau, Salesforce today announced new features headed to Slack that the company says are designed to “build a digital HQ” at enterprises embracing hybrid work. Among them are Slack Clips, which let customers create and share media within messages on Slack, as well as GovSlack, a new version of Slack that runs in a government-certified cloud environment.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Slack tailors new collaboration tools for the 'digital HQ'

In anticipation that working in the office will never look the same again, Slack has introduced new capabilities tailored for hybrid working and the "digital HQ". According to Slack product VP Noah Weiss, there has been "overwhelming" customer feedback about needing to recreate an office environment in a hybrid world.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Salesforce tightens Slack integration at Dreamforce

Just two months after closing its acquisition of Slack, Salesforce unveiled at its Dreamforce customer conference this week a series of integrations that will put the team chat service at the heart of Salesforce.com. “We want to integrate Slack across every Salesforce cloud and every industry solution,” Slack CEO and...
BUSINESS
ReporterHerald.com

Flatirons Digital Innovations names new chief operating officer

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. has appointed Kevin Rowland its new chief operating officer. The company provides content services, data management and systems integration. Flatirons was founded in 2001 in Boulder to manage companies’ documents and digital work, including content architecture. Employees of its current owner Crawford Technologies USA Inc. have...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

UK companies merge to create new cereal and bar entity

LONDON — Private equity firm Elysian Capital III LP has acquired Deeside Cereals I Limited from Agrotech Impex PTE Ltd. The acquisition was completed through Wholebake Ltd., which Elysian acquired on July 31. Based in North Wales, Deeside Cereals manufactures private label breakfast cereals and cereal bars for food retailers.
BUSINESS
elpasoinc.com

Digital Retailing, Fleet Connectivity and New Product Innovation to Revive the Global Vehicle Leasing Market

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global vehicle leasing market faced one of its worse years in 2020 with challenges such as low renewals and payment delays. This resulted in working capital management struggles, supply chain issues, a spike in maintenance costs and fluctuating residual value of cars. However, the market is likely to recover from the impact of the pandemic in 2021, driven by the pent-up demand coming from corporates to renew their fleets and new business coming from business to consumer (B2C) customers for leasing, especially in Europe. Given this demand, the vehicle leasing market will likely register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $168.20 billion in 2020, at a 3.1% compound annual growth rate. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed unit sales between 2020 and 2021, with vaccines being distributed globally, the industry is recovering gradually and is forecast to cross pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
MARKETS

