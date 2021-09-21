New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global vehicle leasing market faced one of its worse years in 2020 with challenges such as low renewals and payment delays. This resulted in working capital management struggles, supply chain issues, a spike in maintenance costs and fluctuating residual value of cars. However, the market is likely to recover from the impact of the pandemic in 2021, driven by the pent-up demand coming from corporates to renew their fleets and new business coming from business to consumer (B2C) customers for leasing, especially in Europe. Given this demand, the vehicle leasing market will likely register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $168.20 billion in 2020, at a 3.1% compound annual growth rate. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed unit sales between 2020 and 2021, with vaccines being distributed globally, the industry is recovering gradually and is forecast to cross pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
Comments / 0