CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Aura and Blue Star Families Team Up to Protect Our Nation’s Military Community from Digital Crime

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive duty service members and their families are up to three times more frequently victims of cyber attacks than other U.S. adults. Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security solutions for consumers, announced a partnership with Blue Star Families, the nation’s largest military family support organization. Aura will partner with Blue Star Families and its network of more than 1.5 million military family members to reduce the risk of digital crime and financial fraud within the military community to enable families to easily identify and resolve instances of fraud, identity theft or other cyber threats.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Local community teams up to give a military veteran a generous gift

A Boston pharmaceutical company presented a local Navy veteran with a generous gift. John Harrold served in the military for 12 years and the community thanked him for that service Thursday when they presented him with a refurbished car. “This is amazing. I’m so glad I’m here today. With all...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Digital Security#Aura#Marketing Technology News#Ios#Veterans#Blue Star Families#The Blue Star Families
KCEN

Blue Star Welcome Week : Helping military families fight isolation

KILLEEN, Texas — This week is the first-ever Blue Star Families Welcome Week, a nationwide campaign that sheds light on the struggles military families endure as they move around the country. "One of the things we've seen over time is isolation is a root cause of the problems and challenges...
KILLEEN, TX
Daily Press

Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services selects its first military spouse liaison

Virginia has set up a state government post within the state Department of Veterans Services to serve as a point of contact for military spouses. Kayla LaFond, an active duty military spouse, will be the department’s first military spouse liaison. She’ll serve as an advocate for military spouses and recommend policies and legislation to the governor and General Assembly. She had been serving ...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Veterans Affairs expanding benefits and processing additional disability claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – Veterans Affairs will be introducing new discounts and additional disability claims. Veterans, military members, families, caregivers and survivors will be eligible to receive 10% off at Microsoft and Zappos. An all inclusive list of discounts can be found here. In addition, Veterans Affairs are now processing...
MILITARY
Rolla Daily News

MSCoE CG and CSM send: Honoring our Gold Star mothers and families

Family members are our strength and support. They are there for us each day, whether we are present, in the field, deployed or working long hours. Their service enables our military’s mission success, and it comes with a burden. When one of our teammates pays the ultimate price in the defense of our nation, families bear the weight of that sacrifice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
Military.com

Failed Drug Test? Here's How to Protect Your Military Career

If you are in the military, there is no doubt you have heard the term "zero tolerance" when it comes to the topic of drugs. To be fair, this is a justified rule and policy. If you are going to be entrusted with protecting and serving our nation, then there is an expectation that you are not doing it while under the influence of any illicit substances. As such, service members -- from Recruit to General -- are regularly tested for drugs to prove they are operating in their best physical and mental condition.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

‘An absolute slap in the face’: Medical group superintendent kept her job after investigation found she created a toxic workplace

Airmen are upset by a decision to keep the former enlisted superintendent of one of the Air Force’s largest inpatient medical facilities in her job after an investigation found she abused her authority by playing favorites and undermining other subordinates over two years. Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Williams, who until...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Army National Guard soldiers deploy this fall

Approximately 200 Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will deploy this fall to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The brigade has trained for the last year in anticipation of this mobilization. The post Idaho Army National Guard soldiers deploy this fall appeared first on Local News 8.
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Does God approve of the attacks on our law enforcement communities across the nation?

Q: I am outraged at the attacks on our law enforcement communities across the nation. There must be recourse to turn this around. – L.E. A: Some years ago, a young policeman was carried through the hospital doors on a stretcher. Forty minutes earlier, he had tried to arrest two drunken rowdies on Market Street in the heart of downtown San Francisco. A crowd had gathered and cheered. “The people stood around gawking and laughing at me,” the officer said. “When other hoodlums tried to take away my prisoners, numbers of the crowd held my arms. One took my gun, and they let the thugs beat me. Some even joined in the assault. Nobody tried to help me. What’s happened to the people these days?”
RELIGION
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
ohiohouse.gov

Loychik's Bill to Protect Children in Military Families Signed into Law

State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) announces his legislation under House Bill 92 requiring public children services agencies to report cases of child abuse or neglect in military families to military authorities has been signed into law by the governor. Loychik is a primary sponsor of the bill alongside State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

OSF HealthCare Receives FCC Grant For COVID-19 Telehealth Efforts

PEORIA - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced that OSF HealthCare is the recipient of $943,644 in grant money through Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This funding is part of more than $41 million in grant money awarded today by the FCC to health care agencies throughout the country to assist in providing telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. OSF has completed nearly 93,000 virtual visit encounters since the beginning of the pandemic, with many of Continue Reading
PEORIA, IL
Minnesota Reformer

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the U.S. government — Opinion

After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the U.S. government — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy