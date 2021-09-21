Aura and Blue Star Families Team Up to Protect Our Nation’s Military Community from Digital Crime

Q: I am outraged at the attacks on our law enforcement communities across the nation. There must be recourse to turn this around. – L.E. A: Some years ago, a young policeman was carried through the hospital doors on a stretcher. Forty minutes earlier, he had tried to arrest two drunken rowdies on Market Street in the heart of downtown San Francisco. A crowd had gathered and cheered. “The people stood around gawking and laughing at me,” the officer said. “When other hoodlums tried to take away my prisoners, numbers of the crowd held my arms. One took my gun, and they let the thugs beat me. Some even joined in the assault. Nobody tried to help me. What’s happened to the people these days?”

