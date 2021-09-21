Aura and Blue Star Families Team Up to Protect Our Nation’s Military Community from Digital Crime
Active duty service members and their families are up to three times more frequently victims of cyber attacks than other U.S. adults. Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security solutions for consumers, announced a partnership with Blue Star Families, the nation’s largest military family support organization. Aura will partner with Blue Star Families and its network of more than 1.5 million military family members to reduce the risk of digital crime and financial fraud within the military community to enable families to easily identify and resolve instances of fraud, identity theft or other cyber threats.martechseries.com
Comments / 0