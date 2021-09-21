CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing 6X Year-Over-Year, Plannuh Closes a $4 Million Round to Expand AI-Driven Marketing Leadership Automation Platform

Cover picture for the articleFunds will be used to accelerate growth and launch new product features and integrations. Plannuh, a SaaS company automating core marketing leadership processes including planning, financial management, and optimization of business outcomes, today announced it closed a $4.1 million equity round led by Ripple Ventures. Existing investors Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups and Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund, participated in the round, which comes as Plannuh sees significant growth amid expanded product offerings.

