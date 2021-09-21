Infinite Blue Unveils Product Enhancements for Mass Communications Solution

WIMBERLEY – The City of Wimberley has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification solution. Available from CivicPlus, a leader in integrated technology for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow Wimberley to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.

