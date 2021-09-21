CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Infinite Blue Unveils Product Enhancements for Mass Communications Solution

By prweb
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSendigo enables business continuity/disaster recovery teams to go from planning to notifying, with just two clicks. Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, has enhanced its mass communication solution, Sendigo. Built within BC in the Cloud, Sendigo offers the only seamless BC/DR and mass notification solution in a single product environment for companies needing to prepare, plan, and respond to threats that impact their organizations.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
labelandnarrowweb.com

Covectra enhances smart label and mobile authentication solution

Covectra, a specialist in track and trace solutions, has announced new enhancements to its StellaGuard, a smart label and mobile product authentication solution. Now consumers can more easily and more accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile devices. StellaGuard is the only security product with both overt and covert security combined in plain sight.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Smartly.io Enhances Creative Production, Streamlines Workflows for Social Advertising

Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced upgrades to its Creative Editor experience with unified workflows across creative formats. Already uniting design and performance teams into a single platform, Smartly.io’s Creative Editor now offers advertisers even more speed and power to iterate and scale creative productions in an agile way.
SOFTWARE
perfumerflavorist.com

Symrise Expands Plant-Based Protein Products Solutions

Symrise has reinforced its taste solutions for plant protein products. The company is addressing the changing attitudes towards meat and traditional dairy products based on health motivations, the growing popularity of flexitarian diets and a desire to benefit the environment by feeding the world’s population responsibly. Symrise helps food and...
AGRICULTURE
smcorridornews.com

City of Wimberley implements CivicReady Mass Notification Solution

WIMBERLEY – The City of Wimberley has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification solution. Available from CivicPlus, a leader in integrated technology for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow Wimberley to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.
WIMBERLEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Management#Clear Communications#Enhancements#Management Software#Bc Dr#Microsoft Teams#Fortune 10
Light Reading

Blue Ridge Communications to rebuild cable plant with FTTP

PALMERTOM, Pa. – Today, Blue Ridge Communications, one of the nation's first Broadband Internet providers, announced the beginning of a complete Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) rebuild of its cable systems serving rural Pennsylvanians. After successfully deploying its first Fiber-to-the-Home system in rural Westfield, Pa, Blue Ridge will take its acquired knowledge and begin rebuilding its 8000 miles of the cable plant, passing over 250,000 homes serving Northeastern Pennsylvania.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Generac Unveils New Solar Microinverter Solutions

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) entered the Microinverter industry with new products. The company introduced solar microinverter solutions, Generac PWRmicros, which will be available to order and ship in early 2022. The new products include Generac PWRmicro 2:1, a dual-module, 720W microinverter, and the Generac PWRmicro 1:1, a single-module microinverter.
INDUSTRY
FireRescue1

Avon Protection Launch Tactical Mask Communications Solution

Avon Protection are pleased to announce the launch of the Tactical Mask Communications (TMC) System, a communications solution for our customers to interface between their headsets to the Avon series Air Purifying Respirator. TMC is designed for users of Avon Respiratory Protection Equipment who require a simple yet scalable Tactical...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
just-auto.com

Platform9 Unveils Solution to Augment Software-Defined Stores

Concept: California’s multi-cloud Kubernetes as a service provider Platform9 has launched a new software-defined store solution to assist retailers to catalyze the rollout of store applications and enhance digital experiences for consumers. The retail solution empowers retailers to centrally manage store IT with a converged infrastructure stack. Nature of Disruption:...
RETAIL
vermontbiz.com

Okemo Chamber enhances community collaboration with Yamaha product donations

Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) Serving South-Central Vermont is the Recipient of YVC-300 Portable Speakerphone Donations for the Community. The Okemo Valley Chamber recently presented Yamaha’s donations to local town officials including (l to r): Olivia Savage & Brandon Gulnick representing the Town of Weathersfield; Holger Stoltze of Yamaha; Carol Lighthall of the Okemo Valley Chamber; Scott Murphy representing the Town & Village of Ludlow: and Stephen Plunkard & Brendan McNamara representing the Town of Cavendish. Missing from the photo are representatives of the Town of Chester, Fletcher Memorial Library, and other schools & libraries throughout the region who also received the donations.
CHARITIES
tctmagazine.com

Formlabs announces dental 3D printing updates to enhance productivity

Formlabs has made a number of dental announcements today including updates to its Fuse 1 3D printer and stereolithography materials library. Building on its strong presence in the dental segment, the company’s Fuse 1 benchtop selective laser sintering system has been validated for orthodontic model production. This means dental manufacturers will now be able to produce more than 150 dental models for clear aligners in a single print and, when compared to SLA, will enable laboratories and clear aligner manufacturers to increase production and reduce cost per part by 50%.
ELECTRONICS
Milton Daily Standard

TPS Thermal Products Solutions a busy place

NEW COLUMBIA — Private aerospace has become a frequent customer of busy company with a plant in New Columbia. “We have seen probably our largest uptick in the space and vacuum industry,” said Brad Connor, TPS Thermal Product Solutions director of engineering. “(It) has gone more into the public sector in the last couple of years. Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.”
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
martechseries.com

DataDome Launches Enhanced Online Fraud & Bot Management Solution

DataDome, whose AI-powered solution protects online commerce businesses, today announced the launch of a new version of DataDome Online Fraud & Bot Management. This enhanced solution provides even more detailed, actionable insight into the specific threats businesses face — and that DataDome blocks — in real-time, as well as a benchmark of how threat levels compare to others in their industry.
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

OSARA Develops Robotics Automation Software for Enhanced Productivity

Concept: California’s industrial automation solution provider startup OSARA has developed an AI-equipped software that enables industrial robots to perform diverse tasks in a wide range of environments. The solution allows logistics operators to scale e-commerce inventory induction and extraction, order fulfillment, singulation, and sortation. The startup aims to empower logistics and factory professionals to tackle operational challenges while helping them automate the repetitive tasks in their distribution centers and factories.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Amazon Connect updates enhance agent productivity to enable mass outreach

Amazon Web Services Inc.’s cloud contact center service Amazon Connect is getting some powerful new capabilities today that are aimed at helping make agents more productive and boost organizations’ outreach. Amazon Connect is an easy-to-use, omnichannel cloud contact center service businesses can use to enable customer service and customer engagement....
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Kajeet unveils product to put 5G on school buses

MCLEAN, Va. ï¿½ Kajeet, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced its entrance into the 5G market with the introduction of Kajeet SmartBus 5G for schools. Kajeet is rapidly expanding additional 5G IoT capabilities across a variety of business verticals.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Doxim Launches Integrated Video Solution for the Doxim Customer Communications Management Platform

Doxim will create and deliver 1:1 personalized video communications through its omnichannel CCM platform. Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, announced the expansion of its enterprise-grade CCM platform digital engagement capabilities with the addition of Doxim CCM Interactive Video. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Upstack Acquires Legacy Solutions and Open Communications

Upstack has announced another pair of acquisitions, both for an undisclosed amount. The deals are the latest in a string of acquisitions from the private equity-backed company. The companies acquired are Legacy Solutions and Open Communications LLC, a telecommunications consulting firm and an IT consulting firm, respectively. These are technology...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today In Retail: Google Unveils Enhanced Shopping Tools; Square Partners with TikTok

In today’s top retail news, Google is adding new features to its Google Lens technology to help make shopping more seamless, while Square and TikTok are partnering to allow online sellers to send customers directly to their digital storefronts. Also, Etsy has opened a virtual house to try to keep consumers engaged, and the spread of COVID-19 across Vietnam is delaying the delivery of the iPhone 13.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy