Infinite Blue Unveils Product Enhancements for Mass Communications Solution
Sendigo enables business continuity/disaster recovery teams to go from planning to notifying, with just two clicks. Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, has enhanced its mass communication solution, Sendigo. Built within BC in the Cloud, Sendigo offers the only seamless BC/DR and mass notification solution in a single product environment for companies needing to prepare, plan, and respond to threats that impact their organizations.martechseries.com
