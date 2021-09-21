CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Datawiza Adds Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to Deliver Zero Trust Security

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuickly support detailed policies for how users authenticate and gain access to apps and data, on-premises or in the cloud. Datawiza, a pioneer in cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), announced support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access in its Access Management platform, making it easier and faster for joint customers to achieve a Zero Trust Architecture. Datawiza also announced co-sell ready status in the Azure Marketplace, making it even easier for customers around the world to take advantage of the application migration benefits of Datawiza.

