Datawiza Adds Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to Deliver Zero Trust Security
Quickly support detailed policies for how users authenticate and gain access to apps and data, on-premises or in the cloud. Datawiza, a pioneer in cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), announced support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access in its Access Management platform, making it easier and faster for joint customers to achieve a Zero Trust Architecture. Datawiza also announced co-sell ready status in the Azure Marketplace, making it even easier for customers around the world to take advantage of the application migration benefits of Datawiza.martechseries.com
