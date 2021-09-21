35-year sentenced recommended for Elkton man

A Page County jury has recommended a 35-year sentence for an Elkton man accused in the death of a 10-month old child. During the nine day trial, the child’s mother testified that she had left the child in the care of her then boyfriend Ian Zimmerman while she went to a job interview. Zimmerman called her saying the child had rolled off a couch and was acting weird. She arrived home to find the child unresponsive and rushed him to Page Memorial Hospital. He later died at UVA Medical Center.