US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China’s Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.72 points, or 0.38%, at 4,374.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 89.46 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

IBTimes

US Stocks Climb As Trading Starts On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Thursday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 140.79 to 34,546.18 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 18.48 to 4,376.18. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 80.37 to 14,600.78.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
Street.Com

Jim Cramer's Message to Investors Amid Tuesday's Market Selloff

Amid Tuesday's sharp selloff and rotation out of tech stocks, Jim Cramer said investors should sit on their hands. As of intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 447.10 points, the Nasdaq was down 391.93 points and the S&P 500 was down 84.06 points. Cramer said that his...
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Higher in Modest Rebound; Dow up 60 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, in a modest rebound from their worst one-day loss in months on Tuesday. However, the early bounce was less vigorous than the overnight rebound in index futures had indicated, suggesting that market participants remain essentially cautious, if not outright bearish, as the political theater in Washington DC over the federal government debt ceiling approaches its ritual climax.
FXStreet.com

European stocks stabilise after Wall Street selloff

The rise in global bond yields that’s been gathering pace since the delayed reaction to last week’s Fed meeting saw US indices finally crack properly. Mega cap growth took a pounding, sending the Nasdaq down 2.8%, whilst the heavy weighting of these stocks on the S&P 500 sent the broader market lower by 2%. Jay Powell, facing scrutiny from lawmakers in Congress, said inflation could stay "elevated" for longer than previously predicted. Investors are also paying close attention to events in Washington as Republicans once again blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown and potential default. European stock markets were firmer in early trade, tracking the middle of the recent ranges. The FTSE 100 continues to trade in a range of a little over 100pts.
informnny.com

Stocks climb back a day after a rout led by the tech sector

Stocks on Wall Street moved broadly higher Wednesday, recouping some of their losses a day after the benchmark S&P 500 had its worst drop since May. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238 points, or 0.7%, to 34,536, and the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by nearly 2 to 1.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
