Country singer Kelsea Ballerini moved from Neverland to the top of the charts with this hit song that also boke a record ... The Kelsea Ballerini Peter Pan song was the third single from her debut studio album The First Time. Kelsea Ballerini found her ‘pixie dust with this tune!’ The 23-year-old country singer at the time made country history in 2016 when “Peter Pan” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. This No. 1 score made Kelsea the first female country artist to make the top of the charts three times consecutively with singles from a debut album. “Peter Pan” peaked at number one on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts respectively, becoming Ballerini’s first to hit the top of the former, and her third consecutive on the latter chart. It made her the first female country music artist to top both country music charts at the same time. It also made her the first female country artist since Wynonna Judd in 1992 to send their first three singles to number one. The song also charted at number 35 on the Hot 100 becoming a Pop music crossover hit.

