Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 06:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, high seas to marine waters, and high winds across the entire region. Showers increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with breezy conditions developing across the region Thursday night. As the storm enters the Gulf of Alaska late Friday, the risk of high winds with gusts possibly up to 70 mph reaches the coast. Winds should spread inland through Saturday morning. High wind watches have been posted where confidence is higher. Confidence is not as high for Gustavus, Haines, and Skagway. But depending on the track and strength of the system, the risk of high winds may need to expand to these locations. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 3 and 6 inches. Aside from high winds, high seas, and heavy rainfall, there is also a risk of minor flooding and landslides in prone areas. As confidence grows, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.

