Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 11:18:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across northeast Wisconsin until around 10 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 PM MST At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Arizola, Sacaton and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 180 and 201. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 147 and 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garfield and east central Major Counties through 730 AM CDT At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lahoma, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Carrier and Vance Air Force Base. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous dangerous rip currents due to building swells impacting the coast. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Beginning this morning, through at least 8 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1145 PM MST At 1113 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Palma, or 7 miles east of Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, La Palma, Blackwater, Toltec, Arizola, Magma, Randolph, Coolidge Airport and Valley Farms. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 185 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 172 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1230 AM MST At 1144 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence, Coolidge, La Palma, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Randolph, Coolidge Airport, Blackwater and Valley Farms. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 222 and 223. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 126 and 138. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 143. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Woods Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Woods and Alfalfa Counties through 715 AM CDT At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Amorita to 6 miles west of Ingersoll to 3 miles northeast of Waynoka. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Carmen, Jet, Burlington, Dacoma, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood, Capron, Waldron and Hopeton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrews; Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Andrews and southwestern Gaines Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Gaines County Airport, or 18 miles southwest of Seminole, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Seminole, Gaines County Airport, Florey, Frankel City and Andrews County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM KATMAI-NOVARUPTA EXPECTED OVER KODIAK ISLAND FROM MIDDAY FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 45 mph are expected to develop across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island beginning around midday Friday. These winds are expected to resuspend ash from the 1912 Katmai-Novarupta eruption, causing haze, reductions in air quality, and trace amounts of ash accumulation. The villages of Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will diminish early Sunday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 07:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Garfield; Grant; Kingfisher; Major Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Kingfisher, eastern Alfalfa, northeastern Blaine, western Grant, western Garfield and eastern Major Counties through 815 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Great Salt Plains Lake to 4 miles northeast of Ames to 4 miles east of Hitchcock. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Cherokee, Hennessey, Helena, Waukomis, Okeene, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Wakita, Kremlin, Goltry, Ames, Meno, Jet, Nash, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Carrier and Loyal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Heavy Snow Saturday Heavy snow expected south and east of Fairbanks on Saturday with up to 8 inches of accumulation along the Alaska and Richardson Highway and 6 inches along the Parks Highway. A strong low pressure system moving into the northeast Gulf of Alaska will send a weather front into the southeast Interior with the heaviest snowfall south of Delta Junction and southeast of Dot Lake. This snowfall will be in addition to a 1 to 3 inches of snow that will fall on Friday. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected around Fairbanks on Friday with and additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on Saturday. Travel through these areas may be difficult and travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions. For the latest weather forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 06:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, high seas to marine waters, and high winds across the entire region. Showers increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with breezy conditions developing across the region Thursday night. As the storm enters the Gulf of Alaska late Friday, the risk of high winds with gusts possibly up to 70 mph reaches the coast. Winds should spread inland through Saturday morning. High wind watches have been posted where confidence is higher. Confidence is not as high for Gustavus, Haines, and Skagway. But depending on the track and strength of the system, the risk of high winds may need to expand to these locations. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 3 and 6 inches. Aside from high winds, high seas, and heavy rainfall, there is also a risk of minor flooding and landslides in prone areas. As confidence grows, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range near the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility between Cheyenne and Laramie.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Haskell and northeastern Jones Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1036 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Paint Creek, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haskell, Stamford, Rule, Lake Stamford Marina, Irby and Paint Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Andrews by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Andrews A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN ANDREWS COUNTY At 1102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Andrews, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Florey and Andrews County Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson and northern Clay Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 3 miles south of Ryan and 4 miles southeast of Petrolia. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ryan, Petrolia, Byers, Jolly and Sugden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
Flood Advisory issued for Colfax, Madison, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Colfax; Madison; Platte; Stanton The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 951 AM CDT, Rainfall from overnight storms dropped over 4 inches in some spots. Emergency Management in Stanton County reports there is still water over roads in southern Stanton County, with water standing in farm fields. This has prompted an extension of the Flood Advisory for a few more hours. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Clarkson, Leigh, Creston, 8 Miles South of Stanton, Maple Creek Recreation Area and The Highway 15 And 32 Junction.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE

