CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

UPDATE 1-Sterling flounders at 1-month lows before cbank meeting; green bond sale helps

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Updates prices)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sterling held near four-week lows on Tuesday as investors evaluated the direction the Bank of England would take at an upcoming policy meeting, while broader risk sentiment remained under pressure due to Chinese property company Evergrande’s debt troubles.

In late London trading, the pound gave up all its earlier gains to trade flat on the day at $1.3664, slightly higher from Monday’s low of $1.364 - its weakest level since Aug. 23. Some analysts cited the next support for the pound at its August low of $1.3602.

The pound also received some support from a record $137 billion demand for its first “green” government bond amounting to $10 billion.

In an important week for monetary policy, the Federal Reserve and BoE are among a dozen central banks hosting their meetings, which kept major currencies confined to their well-trodden ranges.

The overall market mood is cautious about potential economic repercussions from Evergrande’s debt problems.

The pound was caught up in the sell-off across financial markets on Monday, while weak data tempering hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy meeting had added to the currency’s woes.

Though no rate hikes are expected from the BoE until early 2022, investors had begun pricing in an end to the bank’s pandemic-era stimulus and sought commentary on policy tightening.

“We believe that what’s currently priced in for the BoE is in general too optimistic,” said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Sterling will not appreciate by much, she added, saying that the first rate hike in six-months “seems quite early given high uncertainties around the development of inflation and the pandemic, as well as possible Brexit fallout.”

The central bank will have to take into account the recent batch of economic data that showed retail sales eased for the fourth straight month in August, while inflation jumped, with rising gas prices expected to add to price pressures.

Against the euro, the British currency was slightly stronger at 85.90 pence, but still hovered around a two-week low.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's yuan rebounds from 1-month low, set for marginal monthly loss

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low against a firmer dollar hit a day earlier, as higher demand for the local currency outperformed disappointing economic data. For the month, the yuan looked set for a marginal loss. Currency traders said the broad strength in the greenback, which was underpinned by higher expectations for Federal Reserve tapering from November and a possible interest rate hike in the United States in late 2022, prompted profit-taking and led some investors to rush to convert their dollars into the Chinese unit. Banks also shored up their yuan positions ahead of an upcoming long holiday and various administrative requirements on the last trading day of the quarter. Chinese markets will be closed for the week-long National Day holiday starting on Friday. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4854 per dollar, 192 pips or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4662, the weakest since Aug. 27. In the spot market, the onshore yuan rebounded from a one-month low of 6.48 per dollar hit on Wednesday. By midday, the spot price was changing hands at 6.4680, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have dipped 0.1% against the dollar for the month. But signs that the economic recovery was losing momentum remained a market concern, said a trader at a foreign bank, adding the recent power crunch across the country could add pressure on the broader economy. Official data showed that China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices, though services returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded, offering some relief to the world's second-biggest economy. "The disappointing manufacturing PMI suggested that the downside risk for China economy has been increasing, and the downgrade on China growth outlook could weigh on the RMB exchange rate subsequently," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. Some market analysts and traders believe stimulus is still needed to arrest the slowdown. "The next reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut may be around the corner and a 50 basis points (bps) cut is widely expected," analysts at Maybank said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 94.285, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4726 per dollar. The yuan market at 0409 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4854 6.4662 -0.30% Spot yuan 6.468 6.4715 0.05% Divergence from -0.27% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.93% Spot change since 2005 27.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 99.73 99.47 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.285 94.344 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4726 -0.07% * Offshore 6.6508 -2.49% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ECONOMY
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Crown slips to near 1-month low as markets await Czech rate hike

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday and slipped back toward a one-month low, as it remained caught in global market jitters, while investors priced in the country's biggest rate hike in decades. In its policy meeting later in the day, the Czech National Bank is widely expected to deliver a 50 basis point rate hike, its largest since 1997, as it accelerates a monetary policy tightening cycle to battle growing inflationary pressures. The expected extraordinary hike is coming as Hungary's central bank, which also started tightening in June, eases the pace of its rate hikes. The crown hit its highest level against the euro since February 2020 earlier this month, but it has since slipped back as investors worry about global growth, particularly the Chinese economy. It traded 0.1% down at 25.523 to the euro at 0840 GMT. "Markets price in (significant hikes) but at the same time there are separate concerns about the global recovery," said Jaromir Sindel, a Citi economist in Prague. "This is something that is negatively influencing the Czech currency." Beyond Thursday, markets have been pricing in standard 25 basis point hikes at the Czech bank's final two meetings in 2021. The crown and Hungarian forint have been central Europe's best performers this year, but the latter has also eased in September and cut its gain this year to below 1%. The crown is up 2.6% this year. The forint dropped 0.1% on Thursday, weakening past the 360 per euro level that had previously provided support for the currency in July. In Poland, the zloty firmed a touch to 4.629 to the euro, and Warsaw stocks gained 0.5%, helping to pace gains in the region at the end of the month after earlier pressure. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1040 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling rises 0.5% as bargain hunters lend support after sharp selloff

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Thursday as investors bought the dip after a selloff this week dragged the currency to a nine-month low. Sterling has erased all of its strong 2021 gains, down around eight cents since its June peak, as concerns weigh about British economic growth and inflation is expected to jump as the country grapples with a fuel crisis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bond#Inflation#Currency#The Bank Of England#Chinese#Evergrande#The Federal Reserve#Commerzbank#British
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at 1-month low on tech sell-off, China power crisis

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended weaker on Wednesday after hitting a six-month intraday low on a broad sell-off in tech heavyweights and amid concerns over the widening power crunch in China. The won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy