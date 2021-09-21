CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares jump as Trudeau win lifts stimulus hopes

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s victory in the federal election raised hopes his government would keep the stimulus taps open, while higher oil prices lifted energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.24 points, or 0.7%, at 20,294.78. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)