Wildfires are changing California forever and making it harder to see a future here

Kendra Atleework is the author of “Miracle Country: A Memoir of a Family and a Landscape” and lives in Bishop, Calif. Whenever I go out of town, I leave instructions for my dad. If there’s an evacuation, I tell him, take the contents of these drawers, the ones I’ve marked with yellow Post-its. Take an armload of clothes from the closet. Take my flute, my good winter coat, my letters from mom. When my friend goes out of town, she loads her guitar, computers and documents and drives them to her boyfriend’s parents’ house an hour away. Just in case, she says. In August, not too far from her cottage, a wildfire raged. Charred possessions floated downstream. Singed papers drifted onto neighbors’ porches: children’s drawings. Bible pages. A deed to a house.