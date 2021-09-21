CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Corner: Millennials Lead the Pack As More Americans Reboot Their Careers

Image via Pexels.

Millennials were dealt a tough hand for starting out in their careers, with 2007’s recession creating a rough job market to enter. And now with the pandemic, we have yet another financially catastrophic event making it a struggle for young professionals.

But it is those very obstacles that may have made this generation more comfortable not having a safety net.

Workers are currently quitting their jobs at the highest rate since the government began tracking such information. The peak was in April, when the rate was 2.8%. Krithika Varagur of the Wall Street Journal goes into more detail, with workers citing issues like burnout and a desire for change as some of the major reasons for this phenomenon.

Of the Millennials spoken to by Varagur, they are all using that time differently. One is taking online classes to broaden knowledge for work that interests him.

Another stepped away from a desk position that she was no longer passionate about to get into work where she can interact with people again. And another quit to pursue her passion full-time, going all-in on making a career as a writer.

It does not seem many are ignoring the potential pitfalls of this risk, though. Several Millennials reported that they were only prepared to take this chance because they had built up enough savings to feel secure in trying something new.

And of course, the matter of health insurance was another consideration. If possible, some are joining their partner’s plan. Others are able to temporarily retain their old job’s benefits via Cobra.

Despite all the potential pitfalls, Millennials report being happy with the decisions they have made.

Writer Evelyn Danciger described the dissatisfaction with her old job, saying, “I wasn’t doing anything creative, and my job had turned into mostly client management.” Danciger formerly worked at a creative agency but gave it up to focus fully on screenwriting.

With her new role, her passion has returned. Particularly the freedom to interact with people face-to-face once more and build new connections for the future. “I’m so excited to call up my industry contacts and go out for lunch and coffee again.”

To learn more about this career trend and how it is affecting the workforce, check out the Wall Street Journal’s article here.

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of VISTA.Today’s Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves the unique needs of more than 22,000 busy adults seeking advancement through higher education.

The most affordable private university in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a Master’s degree can be both affordable and accessible.

The University offers more than 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate any adult’s demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the school’s frequent webinars for an overview of programs, flexible scheduling options, affordable tuition, the admissions process, and more.

WilmU Works.

Journal Record

Career Corner: A peaceful transition

Leaving your current employer for a new career opportunity is a big decision. In the process of moving on, there may be opportunities to share your dissatisfaction with your current employment. To this, my advice is to be careful. On the way out, many companies complete an exit interview. And,...
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
GreenwichTime

3 Reasons Why Career Choices Are More Important Than Ever

As children, we were often asked what we wanted to be when we grew up. Such inquiries prompted answers like space cowboy, ballerina, police officer and doctor, to name just a few. As we got older, however, our childhood ambitions morphed into more realistic choices, informed by the ever-changing world...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
schiffgold.com

Study: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Enhanced Unemployment

Incentives matter. All of the political grandstanding, media spin and wishful thinking won’t change this basic economic principle. Both Janet Yellen and Joe Biden insisted “enhanced” unemployment benefits weren’t incentivizing people not to work. But as we recently reported, analysis of continuing unemployment claims after a number of red states cut enhanced benefits undermined this narrative. Now a study by Mercatus Center economists Michael Farren and Christopher M. Kaiser further destroys the ludicrous notion that paying people not to work won’t result in fewer people working.
ECONOMY
HeySoCal

Career corner: The pandemic workplace

Just when we thought we were out of the woods, the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving. Every day, the news is talking about variants. We’re crossing our fingers, hoping that a full shutdown doesn’t happen again. In the meantime, businesses are trying to figure out how to get back to normal and employees are weighing their thoughts on it all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
jackcentral.org

A major disruption for college students leads to career changes

The effects of COVID-19 were felt across the globe, although many people are still dealing with widespread repercussions. Quarantine proved to be both beneficial and harmful for many individuals, in a variety of different ways. College students rapidly transitioned into remote settings, wherein work and learning were done from home.
COLLEGES
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

