Tarek El Moussa shares he has breakthrough COVID-19... as ex-wife Christina Haack announces she is engaged to Josh Hall

By Sameer Suri, Kelby Vera At Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Flip Or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has gone into quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

However insiders revealed to TMZ that he has repeatedly tested negative since, leading to conjecture he may have gotten a false positive.

The 40-year-old's representative confirmed that he has no symptoms but noted he will be taking time off his show Flipping 101 as a precaution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNiyR_0c38RXXw00
Bad news: Flip Or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has gone into quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Seen in 2020

His live-in fiancée Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset fame has not been diagnosed but is still quarantining with Tarek, who like her is vaccinated.

In order to be scrupulous about safety, Selling Sunset paused its production this Friday, the site reported citing insiders on the Netflix series.

Just one night earlier - this Thursday - Tarek had been seen taking Heather to a bash for her birthday at the Hollywood nightspot Beauty And Essex.

Tarek's representative announced his diagnosis just hours after his ex-wife Christina Haack revealed she has gotten engaged to her beau Josh Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxCXO_0c38RXXw00
With pals: This Thursday Tarek had been seen taking Heather to a bash for her birthday at the Hollywood nightspot Beauty And Essex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oylB_0c38RXXw00
His ex has moved on: Tarek's representative announced his diagnosis a day after his ex-wife Christina Haack revealed she has gotten engaged to her beau Josh Hall

Tarek offered a civil congratulations to Christina upon learning of her engagement to Hall on Monday.

He appeared surprised by Haack's news, telling People magazine: 'We ​​just heard [about the engagement,] but congratulations!'

Meanwhile Heather gushed: 'Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppyaR_0c38RXXw00
Their past: El Moussa (L) and Christina attend the press room for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2017

Tarek and Christina share two children and continue to work on their HGTV show Flip Or Flip together.

But according to insiders, things have been less-than-friendly between the exes.

Back in July it was reported that Tarek went on a vicious on-set tirade, allegedly calling the mother of his children a 'washed up loser.'

Last week, Tarek broke his silence on the supposed diatribe, telling E!'s Daily Pop, he had a 'disagreement' with his ex.

Though he did not get into details about the altercation, he did admit there were 'choice words said on both sides.'

'You know Christina and I, we worked together wow for over 10 years now and we've been working together as exes for five years now,' Tarek began. 'As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VSfW_0c38RXXw00
Getting hitched! Haack subtly announced she and Hall are set to walk down the aisle on Instagram Monday, flashing her ring and captioning the post with some choice emojis 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5rNN_0c38RXXw00
New chapters: His fiancée Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset added: 'Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids'

'I mean, I certainly do, but I mean honestly since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I've just decided that moving forward, never again.

'I never want to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again, and I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know that we still care about each other and we still support each other, and it's really important to me.'

'The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.'

On Monday, Haack subtly announced she was set to walk down the aisle for a third time, posting an Instagram with Hall.

Not only was she wearing an engagement ring on her right hand but she also added lock and key emojis in her caption, seeming to allude to her being 'locked down' for marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UQgH_0c38RXXw00
Working relationship: Tarek and Haack share two children and continue to work on their HGTV show Flip Or Flip together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFuvQ_0c38RXXw00
Whoops: Back in July it was reported that Tarek went on a vicious on-set tirade, allegedly calling the mother of his children a 'washed up loser.' He touched on the incident during a stop by E!'s Daily Pop last week

All but confirming the news, she changed her Instagram bio to read: 'Mommy. [engagement ring emoji] Josh Hall.'

It emerged back in July 2021 that Christina and Joshua had been 'dating for a few months', per Us Weekly.

She went Instagram official with her new beau during their getaway to Tulum, posting a photo from their 'most whimsical/romantic dinner' date.

In the caption of a photo capturing a romantic moment from their getaway, she opened up about their unbelievable connection.

The reality star wrote about her non-traditional approach to self-healing, telling fans: 'I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Tc8E_0c38RXXw00
Her other ex: In September 2020, Christina filed for divorce from Wheelers Dealers star Ant Anstead citing irreconcilable differences. They're seen in July 2019 above

Her journey included taking 'time off social,' and hiring a 'spiritual coach,' as well as smoking a psychedelic substance drawn from 'Bufo toad,' which she said 'basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins.'

'When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,' she recalled.

It was uncovered by numerous outlets at the time that the hunk was a former police officer and now works in real estate, which Christina is plenty familiar with.

He is currently based in Austin, Texas and works for a successful realty firm in the area.

In September 2020, Christina filed for divorce from Wheelers Dealers star Ant Anstead citing irreconcilable differences, with their divorce finalized this past June. They share one-year-old son Hudson together.

Ant has seen moved on to romance actress Renee Zellweger, who he met while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Decor
8d ago

Christina needs to slow down with all these different men around her kids. You simply can't trust all these different men around your kids. What is her problem 😕?

