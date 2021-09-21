CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo calls on Harry Kane to put summer disappointment behind him amid alarming slump in form as Tottenham boss bemoans lack of training time to solve 'problems' with his side

By Kieran Gill, Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Nuno Espirito Santo has called on Harry Kane to put his summer disappointment behind him amid his slow start to the campaign as the Spurs boss bemoaned a lack of time on the training pitch to solve his side's 'problems'.

Nuno is looking for a response from his out-of-sorts side, who visit Molineux winless in three games, having suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the league to Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Of greater concern to Spurs fans is Kane's slump in form. The England captain has failed to score a goal in the league this term, with some attributing his lack of attacking endeavour to the after effects of his failed move to Manchester City and a tiring Euros campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5JRL_0c38RBNC00
Nuno Espirito Santo has called on Harry Kane to put his summer disappointment behind him

The Portuguese was in no mood to discuss Kane, relying on general answers to bat away questions about his striker, but called on Kane, and the club, to put the past 'behind us' ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

'That's the past. Nothing that we can say or do in the future will change the past,' Nuno said. 'What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and put it in the present.

'We have to find the process inside of the team,' the Spurs boss added on Kane. 'It's all the players. All the players. We have to tell them and find solutions and find the best way.

'Previous game, Harry started on the left, really high and things went good. Unfortunately we were not able to score. We had chances to do so. We are trying to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game. Harry is part of the team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMXqw_0c38RBNC00
The Spurs captain endured a tumultuous summer amid a failed move to Manchester City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9r5W_0c38RBNC00
Kane has failed to score in the league this season and was unusually quiet against Chelsea

Spurs had started the season strongly winning their three opening league games, resulting in the Portuguese winning Manager of the Month, but their slump in form is cause for concern among supporters.

And Nuno says that his players are 'working very hard' to get the fans on board ahead of Wednesday's trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

'Our fans deserve much better than what we did on Sunday,' he said via The Athletic. 'We're working very very hard but we're positive... The players are committed, we're going to gel, we're going to play better and we're going to improve.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiByq_0c38RBNC00
Nuno says that the summer is 'the past' and that the player and club need to move forwards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2vdY_0c38RBNC00
The Portuguese also bemoaned a lack of training time to help solve his team's 'problems' 

Tottenham have conceded three second-half goals in consecutive Premier League games and Nuno said: 'All of us have to improve. We need to improve through the competition because we don't have too much time.

'We started this season, very consistent, very solid, clean sheets. Suddenly things have changed. We are not able to score and we are conceding. It's trying to find the balance between these two aspects.'

Spurs have been hit by a deepening injury crisis which has stunted Nuno's progress. The Portuguese was boosted by the return of Son Heung-min against Chelsea, but confirmed that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn will be unavailable at Wolves.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matt Doherty confident Tottenham will start firing under Nuno Espirito Santo

Matt Doherty does not think it will be long until Nuno Espirito Santo has Tottenham fully firing.Spurs won their opening three Premier League games 1-0, but a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend and a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the Europa Conference League have seen their progress stutter.Circumstances have been against Spurs since the international break, with injuries to key attacking players and the unavailability of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez following their decision to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.Goals and creativity have been an issue this season but Doherty, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno: Swapping Kane for Lukaku makes no sense

Tottenham boss Nuno insists Harry Kane is the best striker in the Premier League. He says he would not even consider swapping Kane for Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku. The Spurs boss said: "I don't even consider that option because it's something that I don't think about - for me, it doesn't make sense. Harry is an amazing player."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele shows Nuno Espirito Santo he can answer Tottenham’s problems in Rennes draw

Tanguy Ndombele is exactly what Tottenham need. Now they have to start playing him.The 24-year-old made his first start in nearly five months during their 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.It is no coincidence he has reappeared just five days after boss Nuno Espirito Santo was heavily criticised for playing three defensively-minded central midfielders during their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all offer something slightly different but ostensibly they form a trio which lacks creativity. There is an edge missing that a certain Frenchman brought back to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Harry Kane
chatsports.com

'We have a lot to improve on': Nuno Espirito Santo admits his Tottenham side need to be more consistent after COLLAPSING in the second half against Chelsea to lose 3-0

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted Tottenham have a lot to improve on after an uninspiring second-half showing saw them lose 3-0 against Chelsea. Spurs played very well and were strong and competitive against the European champions until half-time, the teams going in for the break at 0-0. But after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Downbeat Kane is still mulling over the summer, Alli is unable to offer a creative spark and the defence is STILL looking fragile... the problems Nuno Espirito Santo must solve after a torrid week for Tottenham

Life comes at you quickly in the Premier League and weaknesses can never be masked for long. Take Tottenham. They topped the table prior to the September internationals, the only team with a perfect record after three consecutive 1-0 wins to start the season. Nobody was raving about off-the-chart entertainment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham have ‘so many problems’ to solve, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘many problems’ to solve, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said, after the club suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and lost to Crystal Palace by the same scoreline the previous weekend. The form of Harry Kane has come into question but while Nuno said he was not worried about the striker’s goalless start to the Premier League season, the Portuguese coach admitted there were several aspects of his team’s performances this week that have alarmed him. When asked whether the problems at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molineux#Crystal Palace#Portuguese#Wolves
The Independent

Nuno ‘focusing on the present’ as Tottenham seek solution to Harry Kane’s poor form

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to focus on the present amid suggestions Harry Kane is suffering a hangover from his summer transfer saga.The England captain had designs on joining Manchester City this summer and even went as far as turning up late for pre-season training to try and force a move through.City never came up with a bid that even made Spurs think twice about selling their star man, but his return to the side has been a difficult one and his form has come under scrutiny.He has yet to score in four Premier League games, has had fewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo calls for 'patience' with Tanguy Ndombele after club record buy made just his first appearance of the season in European draw at Rennes

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has urged for patience with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman made his first appearance of the season in Thursday's 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with Rennes, having asked to leave the club before the campaign started. The club's record buy has been inconsistent since his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
tothelaneandback.com

Journalist makes Nuno Espirito Santo sack claim amid early pressure at Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo running the risk of getting sacked at Tottenham. Speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast (h/t Express), Alasdair Gold spoke about how Nuno Espirito Santo is already at the risk of getting sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs correspondent for Football.london felt that the new manager might not have the time he needs to turn things around at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo says Tottenham's 'many problems' can't be solved on the training ground amid hectic schedule as he urges mis-firing players to deliver during games as they head to Wolves in the Carabao Cup

Nuno Espirito Santo says Tottenham do not have time to solve their 'many problems' in training and must use matches to improve, as they face Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Nuno complained about their lack of wins, levels of performance and absent players, with Lucas Moura and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo lauds Harry Kane after the England captain rediscovers his scoring touch in Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory against Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo hailed Harry Kane as the England captain rediscovered his scoring touch to help Tottenham progress in the Carabao Cup. Kane has still not scored in the Premier League this term but produced a confident finish for Spurs' second goal as they beat Wolves 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura back in contention for North London derby against Arsenal after rejoining training in timely boost for Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham have Lucas Moura back for Sunday's north London derby, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo challenging his players to embrace the occasion. Moura has returned to full training and is a contender to start against Arsenal alongside Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack. Tottenham will be missing Steven Bergwijn,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League will demand answers from Tottenham over why they're not sticking to heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance

The Premier League are going to quiz Tottenham Hotspur on why they aren't implementing heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance. Football's authorities have taken a dim view of a club admitting they are not following the guidelines, which were put in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy