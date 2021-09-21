Nuno Espirito Santo calls on Harry Kane to put summer disappointment behind him amid alarming slump in form as Tottenham boss bemoans lack of training time to solve 'problems' with his side

Nuno Espirito Santo has called on Harry Kane to put his summer disappointment behind him amid his slow start to the campaign as the Spurs boss bemoaned a lack of time on the training pitch to solve his side's 'problems'.

Nuno is looking for a response from his out-of-sorts side, who visit Molineux winless in three games, having suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the league to Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Of greater concern to Spurs fans is Kane's slump in form. The England captain has failed to score a goal in the league this term, with some attributing his lack of attacking endeavour to the after effects of his failed move to Manchester City and a tiring Euros campaign.

The Portuguese was in no mood to discuss Kane, relying on general answers to bat away questions about his striker, but called on Kane, and the club, to put the past 'behind us' ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

'That's the past. Nothing that we can say or do in the future will change the past,' Nuno said. 'What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and put it in the present.

'We have to find the process inside of the team,' the Spurs boss added on Kane. 'It's all the players. All the players. We have to tell them and find solutions and find the best way.

'Previous game, Harry started on the left, really high and things went good. Unfortunately we were not able to score. We had chances to do so. We are trying to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game. Harry is part of the team.'

Spurs had started the season strongly winning their three opening league games, resulting in the Portuguese winning Manager of the Month, but their slump in form is cause for concern among supporters.

And Nuno says that his players are 'working very hard' to get the fans on board ahead of Wednesday's trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

'Our fans deserve much better than what we did on Sunday,' he said via The Athletic. 'We're working very very hard but we're positive... The players are committed, we're going to gel, we're going to play better and we're going to improve.'

Tottenham have conceded three second-half goals in consecutive Premier League games and Nuno said: 'All of us have to improve. We need to improve through the competition because we don't have too much time.

'We started this season, very consistent, very solid, clean sheets. Suddenly things have changed. We are not able to score and we are conceding. It's trying to find the balance between these two aspects.'

Spurs have been hit by a deepening injury crisis which has stunted Nuno's progress. The Portuguese was boosted by the return of Son Heung-min against Chelsea, but confirmed that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn will be unavailable at Wolves.